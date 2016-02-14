Sharks make early lead stand up in 4-1 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks jumped to a two-goal lead in the first period and rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Arizona on Saturday night at SAP Center, putting more room between themselves and the Coyotes in the Pacific Division.

Matt Tennyson, Chris Tierney, Tomas Hertl and Joonas Donskoi each scored a goal and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Sharks (29-20-5), who beat the Coyotes for the second time this season.

”We knew the importance of it,“ Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said of the win. ”We talked about the importance of it again between the second and third, a chance to really put some distance between us and that team. We knew they were going to be desperate.

“Been in their spot before when you’re four or five or six points out at this point of the year. They’re must-win games. I loved our third period. We only gave them one shot. We kept our foot on the gas and did a great job.”

With 63 points, the Sharks remained in second place in the Pacific Division, seven behind the first-place Los Angeles Kings and one ahead of the Anaheim Ducks, who defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime. Arizona trails Anaheim by six points.

Rookie goaltender Louis Domingue, playing for the second straight night, gave up three goals on 27 shots for Arizona (25-24-6).

Center Martin Hanzal scored for the Coyotes.

“They come out hard every time in this building,” Coyotes captain Shane Doan said. “At the same time, as the game went on, I thought we got better and better.”

The Sharks took a 2-1 lead into the third period and Hertl made it 3-1 at 10:58 when he redirected a long shot by defenseman Brent Burns past Domingue.

Hertl’s goal came 21 seconds after he deflected defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s shot from the point past Domingue. That goal was disallowed because Hertl’s stick was too high when he made contact with the puck.

”It’s huge,“ Burns said of Hertl’s goal. You’re always looking for the next one all the time and there’s not many guys who like to score as much as (Hertl). So it’s good to get it back after the other one was taken away.”

Donskoi added an empty-net goal on a power play with 1:19 left.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead just 2:59 into the game when Tennyson scored his second goal of the season. Tennyson, starting for the second straight game in place of injured defenseman Brenden Dillon, sent a wrist shot from above the left circle near the blue line that beat Domingue through the five-hole.

Sharks forward Dainius Zubrus and Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy battled for position inside and appeared to screen Domingue from the shot.

”This game is frustrating,“ Domingue said. ”Really (ticked) me off. We have to win those games. It’s crucial.

“They come out hard in this building and then a deflection. I was squared to the puck, but it still found its way in. I don’t know what to say -- 99.9 percent of the time it’s going to hit me. Our PK has been solid. It gives us a chance to hang around in games, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Tierney increased San Jose’s lead to 2-0 at 18:56 of the first period, scoring his seventh goal of the season. Tierney established position behind Coyotes defenseman Oliver Eckman-Larsson near the crease, took a pass from Burns and lifted the puck over Domingue’s right pad.

“There’s a lot of confidence right now and we feel like we can make plays when we’re out there, and try and chip in every night,” Tierney said of the fourth line, which includes Zubrus and Melker Karlsson, who had two assists. “It’s nice playing with those guys. They’re good players and we feel good as a line.”

The Coyotes outshot the Sharks 10-9 in the first period, but Jones stopped every shot he faced.

Hanzal cut San Jose’s lead to 2-1 at 1:58 of the second period, beating Jones with a shot from the left circle on a breakaway, banking the puck off the right post.

The goal was Hanzal’s eighth of the season and second in three games. It came just over 30 seconds after Jones survived a barrage of prime scoring chances from Arizona on a power play.

The shots were even at 22 after two periods, but San Jose outshot Arizona 6-1 in the third.

“We got that 2-1 lead and you want to push for that third one,” Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said. “It’s good to see us get that one. We wanted to get one more to really put it out (of reach) and their power play had some looks, but guys just kept going.”

NOTES: Sharks D Brenden Dillon (upper body) missed his second straight game. He skated Saturday morning and is day to day. D Matt Tennyson filled in again for Dillon and skated with D Dylan DeMelo on the third pair. ... Coyotes C Boyd Gordon (upper body) missed his fourth straight game. ... Coyotes G Mike Smith (abdominal surgery) skated Saturday morning but missed his 27th straight game. ... The Sharks honored San Jose Barracuda coach Roy Sommer in a pregame ceremony. Sommer set an American Hockey League record Wednesday with his 637th victory, passing Fred “Bun” Cook. Sommer posted his 638th win Saturday afternoon at SAP Center. ... Arizona RW Viktor Tikhonov was a healthy scratch for the third straight game as the Coyotes continued to have seven defensemen in their lineup. Coyotes D Jarred Tinordi was also a healthy scratch. ... Sharks RW Mike Brown and D Mirco Mueller were healthy scratches.