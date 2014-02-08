Preview: Coyotes at Stars

The Dallas Stars look to complete a successful surge toward the Olympic break when they host the Phoenix Coyotes on Saturday. The Stars have posted a 5-1-2 mark over their last eight games and have enjoyed considerable success versus Pacific Division representatives (12-2-3) to boot. Dallas skated to a 3-1 triumph over Phoenix on Tuesday before dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to San Jose the following night.

The Coyotes moved back ahead of the Stars in the congested Western Conference standings with a 2-0 triumph over Chicago on Friday. Mike Smith turned aside all 30 shots he faced for his 26th career shutout and Antoine Vermette notched an assist to extend his career-best point streak to nine games. Vermette, who netted his team’s lone tally versus the Stars on Tuesday, has registered eight goals and four assists during the stretch.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Plus Arizona (Phoenix), KTZA (Dallas)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (27-20-10): In addition to naming Smith the starter against Dallas, coach Dave Tippett said after Friday’s game that Martin Hanzal (illness) is expected to face the Stars while defenseman Derek Morris will miss Saturday’s tilt after suffering an upper-body injury against the Blackhawks. Smith had no issue with back-to-back duty and welcomed the challenge prior to the Winter Olympics. “I‘m never satisfied,” he said. “I played well but just when you think you’ve got it, it can turn so I‘m not going to look too far ahead.”

ABOUT THE STARS (26-21-10): Dallas is doing its best to clamp down on defense, holding opponents to just under 23 shots per game in its last 10 contests. Considering the Stars averaged 30-plus per contest each of the last four years, the team seems to be embracing a more conservative way of play. “I think we’ve got more patience,” coach Lindy Ruff told the Dallas Morning News. “I think there were times we went at it too hard instead of taking chances when they come.”

OVERTIME

1. Dallas C Tyler Seguin is riding a seven-game point streak (three goals, eight assists).

2. Phoenix has recorded at least one power-play goal in 13 of its last 16 contests.

3. The Stars yielded only three goals during their three-game road trip (2-0-1).

PREDICTION: Stars 2, Coyotes 1