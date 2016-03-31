Preview: Coyotes at Stars

Although the Dallas Stars have their eyes set on the top seed in the Western Conference, the Central Division leaders have experienced an unexpected rough ride when facing the Arizona Coyotes this season. Winners of two in a row and five of their last six, the Stars look to prevent a season sweep at the hands of the Coyotes on Thursday when the clubs meet American Airlines Center.

Captain Jamie Benn scored twice in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Nashville and has three tallies in two games for Dallas, which is even in points with St. Louis but holds the tiebreaker of regulation and overtime wins. While the Stars have already clinched a postseason berth, Arizona is clinging to the last shred of hope as it can be eliminated with a loss on Thursday or if Minnesota earns a point versus visiting Ottawa. Anthony Duclair scored twice in Monday’s 5-2 setback to Calgary and has notched four assists in two meetings this season with Dallas. Fellow rookie Max Domi, who admitted he was “humbled” to be a Masterton Trophy nominee, collected two goals and an assist in the Coyotes’ 6-3 win over the Stars on Feb. 18.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Southwest (Dallas), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE COYOTES (34-35-7): Veteran goaltender Mike Smith has returned from a 40-game absence with a flourish, posting a 4-1-0 mark with a 1.20 goals-against average and .965 save percentage. Captain Shane Doan is in line to return after he experienced concussion-line symptoms following a physical contest with Philadelphia on Saturday. “All indications says he’s fine,” coach Dave Tippett told the team’s website of Doan, who has been held off the scoresheet in both outings with Dallas.

ABOUT THE STARS (46-22-9): Veteran Jason Spezza scored for the ninth time in 13 games on Thursday to reach the 30-goal mark for the fifth time in his career. “I was pretty hot there for a while,” Spezza told the Dallas Morning News. “... I‘m just trying to get myself ready to go for playoffs and play as well as I can.” With Spezza joining Benn (39 goals) and Tyler Seguin (33) in the 30-goal club, Dallas is the first team with three such players in one season since 2011-12, when New Jersey and San Jose each accomplished the feat.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas RW Ales Hemsky has scored two goals and set up three others during his five-game point streak.

2. Arizona LW Alex Tanguay has recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 12 contests since being acquired from Colorado at the trade deadline.

3. Stars D Kris Russell will miss his fifth consecutive game and RW Brett Ritchie will sit out his second straight, both with lower-body injuries.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Coyotes 2