Preview: Coyotes at Stars

The Dallas Stars hope to take advantage of five days of rest and a tired opponent when they continues a five-game homestand Friday against the Arizona Coyotes. Dallas is coming off its mandatory break, which followed an overtime victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday that halted its three-game slide.

The triumph was just the second in nine games this month for the Stars, who are in danger of missing the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons as they are 10 points behind Calgary for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Arizona is wrapping up a back-to-back road set after suffering a 6-3 loss in Chicago on Thursday. The Coyotes all but certainly will fail to qualify for the postseason for a fifth straight campaign, as they trail the Flames by 17 points. Dallas won the opener of the three-game season series Dec. 27, when captain Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza each recorded a goal and an assist en route to a 3-2 victory.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-31-7): Anthony DeAngelo was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League earlier this week and recorded three shots, a block and a minus-1 rating in 19 minutes, 48 seconds of ice time in his first game with Arizona since Dec. 31, when he was ejected from a contest against Calgary and ultimately received a three-game suspension for physically abusing an official. "His growth and maturity are things that we're going to monitor," coach Dave Tippett told the team's website regarding the 21-year-old defenseman. "He has to make sure he has his emotions in check and not let them get the better of him, and use those emotions in a positive way and not in a negative manner." Radim Vrbata is four points away from 600 in his career as he tallied on Thursday to extend his point streak to a career-high-tying seven games, during which he has recorded two goals and five assists.

ABOUT THE STARS (23-27-10): Defenseman Johnny Oduya is getting close to returning to the lineup but will miss his 15th consecutive game Friday because of an ankle injury. "Johnny skated all week and got a practice today," coach Lindy Ruff told reporters on Thursday. "We'll get him another real good skate (Friday) and see where he is. He's a possibility probably as soon as Sunday." Antoine Roussel registered a hat trick against Tampa Bay on Saturday, matching his goal total from the previous 27 games.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes D Alex Goligoski, who spent the previous 5 1/2 seasons with the Stars, registered his 300th career point Thursday with an assist.

2. Dallas D John Klingberg will be appearing in his 200th career game.

3. Arizona LW Jamie McGinn, who is mired in a 13-game goal-scoring drought, is one tally shy of 100 in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Coyotes 2