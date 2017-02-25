Stars earn much-needed win vs. Coyotes

DALLAS -- Coming off a five-day break, the Dallas Stars showed few signs of rust, getting the winning goal from captain Jamie Benn early in the third period and 25 saves from Kari Lehtonen in a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

After his older brother, Jordie Benn, fired the puck off the end boards, Jamie Benn, who also had an assist, collected the carom and scored his 21st goal of the season on a wraparound 3:03 into the final period.

"Just a bad ice by one of the players, and I just skated by and picked it up," Benn said.

Benn's goal broke open a game that was deadlocked at 2 after two periods.

"That third goal was a big goal," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. "Benn makes a great play on that and then we just couldn't generate anything after that. We got to open up a little bit, opened up too much and ended up chasing it."

Devin Shore, who also had an assist, John Klingberg, appearing in his 200th career game, Lauri Korpikoski and Cody Eakin also scored for Dallas (24-27-10), which got two assists from Esa Lindell.

The Stars are just the fifth team in the NHL to win its first game after the bye week (5-12-4).

"I think that makes us 3-0 out of breaks, so that was nice," Shore said. "I think guys yesterday and even this morning were recharged."

Radim Vrbata, who added an assist, and Martin Hanzal scored for Arizona (21-32-7). Louis Domingue made 32 saves for Arizona.

Arizona scored 7:06 into the game when Vrbata one-timed a slap shot from the slot for his 14th goal of the season. Max Domi fed Vrbata from behind the Dallas net and he beat Lehtonen to his short side.

Dallas pulled even when Shore scored his 10th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left point 5:58 before the first intermission. Shore's flick beat Domingue top shelf over his glove.

"Until maybe that last one, he was solid," Tippett said of Domingue. "It's a tough back-to-back. We get in at 2:30 in the morning and we kind of throw him out there to the wolves, but he played pretty well for most of the game."

The Coyotes regained the lead with 6:01 remaining in the second period when Hanzal scored his 16th goal of the season off a deflection. With an impossible angle to the right of the Dallas goal, Hanzal flicked a wrist shot that deflected first off Jordie Benn's skate and then off the far post before going in.

Dallas' Brett Ritchie had apparently tied it with a goal 5:00 before the second intermission. However, video review determined that Luke Schenn had prevented the puck from crossing the line at the far post and the goal was overturned.

The Stars made it 2-2 with 1:02 remaining in the second period when Klingberg scored his ninth goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot off the rush with Dallas on the power play.

After Jamie Benn's goal, Korpikoski scored his eighth goal of the season off a rebound 9:22 into the third period. Eakin added his third goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle with 4:02 left.

Lehtonen is now 14-4-4 in his career against Arizona.

"Tough break on the second goal where it went off Jordie Benn's skate and caught the far post," Stars coach Lindy Ruff said of Lehtonen's performance. "He didn't have a lot of action, didn't have a tough action. I thought it was a lighter night for him overall, but he made a couple key saves for us."

Early in the second period, the Coyotes lost center Alexander Burmistrov to an upper-body injury. He did not return. After the game, Tippett said Burmistrov's status is day to day.

NOTES: The Coyotes scratched D Anthony DeAngelo, RW Josh Jooris, LW Jamie McGinn and G Mike Smith (illness). Due to Smith's illness, Arizona used an emergency call-up to summon G Adin Hill from AHL Tucson. ... The Stars scratched D Patrik Nemeth. ... Scouts from the Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Bruins, Canadiens, Flames, Hurricanes, Islanders, Kings, Oilers, Predators, Red Wings and Senators were in the press box. ...Midway through the first period, the Stars played a tribute video honoring Coyotes D Alex Goligoski, who spent nearly six seasons in Dallas (2010-2016). ... Earlier in the day, the Anaheim Ducks acquired F Patrick Eaves from the Stars for a conditional second-round pick. Eaves has 21 goals this season.