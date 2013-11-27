Preview: Coyotes at Wild

The Minnesota Wild attempt to rebound from their first shutout loss of the season without the help of their leading scorer when they host the slumping Phoenix Coyotes on Wednesday. Minnesota lost more than a 3-0 decision to the St. Louis Blues on Monday as Zach Parise suffered a foot contusion that is expected to keep him sidelined two to three weeks. Parise, who tops the Wild with 22 points, was injured while blocking a shot by Alex Steen in the first period and exited the game after taking three shifts in the second.

Phoenix enters with a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) and could be without captain Shane Doan, who suffered a lower-body injury in Monday’s loss to Nashville and did not practice Tuesday. Doan leads the team with 11 goals and is tied for second with 19 points. The Coyotes followed a 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado on Thursday with a pair of 4-2 setbacks to Anaheim and the Predators.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, KTVK (Phoenix), FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (14-6-4): Despite missing practice, Doan still may play against the Wild on Wednesday. “It’s nothing serious,” coach Dave Tippett told reporters. “It’s just we don’t want it to get worse.” Phoenix will, however, be without Rostislav Klesla as the defenseman was placed on waivers on Tuesday. If the veteran clears, he will be assigned to Portland of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE WILD (15-6-4): Minnesota is a perfect 6-0-0 at home this month, outscoring its opponents 19-8 during the winning streak and allowing more than two goals just once. The Wild own one of the league’s best home records at 10-1-2 and are tied for second with 22 home points. Left wing Mike Rupp made his season debut Monday, registering two shots in just over five minutes of ice time after missing the team’s first 24 games with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes are averaging 3.17 goals while allowing an identical average of tallies.

2. Wild captain Mikko Koivu has collected four goals and nine assists over his last 10 games.

3. Doan has missed only 38 games due to injury since the 1998-99 season.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Wild 2