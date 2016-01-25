Preview: Coyotes at Wild

The Minnesota Wild hope to avoid finishing the month winless at home when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in their final game before the All-Star break. Minnesota has played only four home games in January but dropped them all (0-3-1) after going 6-2-0 at Xcel Energy Center the previous month.

The Wild would like to see Charlie Coyle continue to produce as the center has scored in two straight contests following a nine-game drought. Arizona hits the road for two games before the break after completing a 3-3-1 homestand with a 3-2 triumph over Los Angeles on Saturday. Mikkel Boedker notched an assist on Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s goal to remain tied with the defenseman for the team scoring lead at 34 points despite going 12 games without a tally and netting just one in his last 18 contests. The Wild and Coyotes split a pair of one-goal decisions in Arizona earlier this season, with Minnesota falling in overtime on Dec. 11.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin and FSN North Plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (23-19-5): Christian Thomas could make his Arizona debut as he was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday after being acquired on Dec. 15 from Montreal. The 23-year-old, who is the son of former NHL forward Steve Thomas, notched two assists in five games with the Canadiens this season. Captain Shane Doan’s next game will be the 1,433rd of his career, moving him past Mike Gartner for sole possession of 25th place on the all-time list.

ABOUT THE WILD (23-17-8): Minnesota returns home from a disappointing 1-3-0 road trip, but the trek - which included a three-game tour of California - may have been just what Jarret Stoll needed. The 33-year-old center tallied in two of the three contests in the Golden State after going without a goal in his first 16 games with the Wild. Zach Parise leads the team with 17 goals but has recorded only one in his last six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Doan needs four points to tie Dale Hawerchuk (929) for first place on the franchise list.

2. The Wild have lost six of their last seven overall games, getting shut out twice and held to one goal on two other occasions.

3. Arizona D Nicklas Grossmann is questionable after missing Saturday’s game due to illness.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Coyotes 2