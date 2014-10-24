(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Wild 2, Coyotes 0: Darcy Kuemper turned aside 26 shots to record his league-leading third shutout in just four games this season as Minnesota defeated visiting Arizona.

Charlie Coyle and Jason Pominville each notched their second goal of the campaign and defenseman Jared Spurgeon registered a pair of assists for the Wild, who have outscored opponents 7-0 in two home games this season. Kuemper, who has allowed two goals on 98 shots this season, posted his fifth career blanking.

Canadian Olympian Mike Smith made 27 saves for the Coyotes in losing for the third time in his first four decisions. Arizona, which killed all three of Minnesota’s power plays, is winless (0-2-1) in its last three contests.

Coyle, who signed a five-year contract extension worth $16 million on Wednesday, tipped Spurgeon’s shot over Smith’s left shoulder 2:53 into the second period to open the scoring. Pominville doubled the advantage 2:34 later, when his shot from the top of the right faceoff circle beat a screened Smith to the stick side.

Kyle Chipchura appeared to cut the lead in half early in the third for Arizona, but the goal was disallowed due to incidental interference on Kuemper by B.J. Crombeen. The Coyotes were 6-for-17 on the power play over their previous four games before Minnesota blanked them on two tries, including one with 7 1/2 minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wild have beaten the Coyotes five of their last six meetings. … Arizona C Martin Hanzal (lower body) missed his second consecutive contest. … Minnesota Ds Christian Folin and Keith Ballard were slated to play as the third pair, but both were scratched due to illness.