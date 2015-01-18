EditorsNote: fixes final score to 3-1

Dubnyk, Wild hold off Coyotes

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Back-to-back games against a pair of teams near the bottom of the league’s standings turned out to be just what a struggling team needed to begin a streak ... in the right direction.

Goals by Charlie Coyle and Jason Zucker gave the Minnesota Wild a two-goal lead midway through the second period Saturday, and newly acquired goaltender Devan Dubnyk held the Arizona Coyotes mostly at bay from there in Minnesota’s 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in front of 19,111 at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild (20-19-5) have now won two games in a row for the first time since Dec. 20.

Minnesota was coming off a 7-0 win over the Sabres in Buffalo, putting an end to a stretch in which the Wild had lost six straight and 12 of 14 dating to Dec. 16.

“I knew it was going to be a hard game,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said. “I tried to make sure that we understood that too. Coming off the last game, if there was any sense that it was going to be easy then we were going to put ourselves in a deep hole.”

Arizona (16-24-4) fell for the fourth straight time, and it does not get any easier for the struggling Coyotes. The game Saturday marked the first of an eight-game trip, the longest in franchise history.

Scoring goals have been a huge issue for the Coyotes as they’ve managed to score just five goals since a Jan. 8 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

”You’ve just got to find more players that can put the puck in the net,“ Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. ”We put (Martin) Hanzel and (Martin) Erat and (Sam) Gagner back together tonight and hoped for a spark, there was nothing much there. I thought the (Antoine) Vermette line was really good, (Mikkel Boedker) continues to play very well but you need some other people chipping in. Right now we don’t have that.

Much of the credit for the Wild’s resurgence the last two games can be given to Dubnyk, who was acquired from Arizona for a 2015 third-round pick on Wednesday.

Dubnyk, who shut out Buffalo in his Minnesota debut on Thursday, stopped 25 shots Saturday to pick up his second win in as many starts for the Wild.

“That’s 120 minutes of some pretty impressive hockey in front of me,” Dubnyk said. “When you see guys working and supporting each other for the entire game like we do, like we have the last two games, it drives you to really bear down and want to make those stops for them.”

Dubnyk even contributed offensively, picking up an assist on Zucker’s second-period goal -- a nifty backhand shot the Wild left winger roofed over Arizona goaltender Mike Smith.

Zucker’s team-leading 16th of the season gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead at 8:41 of the middle period.

Smith played well, making 30 saves for the Coyotes but could not get the support he needed from his teammates.

“We have to realize that no one’s going to feel sorry for us,” Smith said. “We have to make our own breaks and just keep giving everything we have and, at the end of the day, that’s all you can do.”

Minnesota had grabbed the lead for good on center Coyle’s fifth of the season, at 13:35 of the first.

After defenseman Christian Folin chipped the puck in from neutral ice, right winger Nino Niederreiter gathered it in the Coyotes’ zone and shoveled it toward the far post, where a streaking Coyle lifted it over Smith’s shoulder.

The Coyotes cut the lead in half on center Antoine Vermette’s goal just 38 seconds into a second-period power play. Arizona defenseman Keith Yandle fired a wrist shot from the high slot, and David Moss deflected it off the ice and the left post before it landed in front of Vermette, who buried it at 13:47.

But that was as much as Arizona’s struggling offense could muster.

Left winger Zach Parise’s empty-netter with 53.3 seconds remaining sealed it for Minnesota.

NOTES: Arizona’s eight-game road stretch is its longest since a six-game trip in December 2010. ... Minnesota’s minute-munching D Ryan Suter missed his second straight game serving a two-game suspension for elbowing Pittsburgh Penguins RW Steve Downie in the head on Jan. 13. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan missed a second game in a row after taking a shot to the foot on Tuesday in San Jose. ... The game marked the return of Wild D Marco Scandella, who sat out Minnesota’s last five games (upper body). ... Arizona D Zbynek Michalek began his NHL career with Minnesota, scoring two points for the Wild in 2003-04. ... Minnesota has a day off before welcoming former coach Todd Richards and the Columbus Blue Jackets to St. Paul on Monday to conclude a two-game homestand. The Coyotes’ next stop is a Sunday night clash with the Jets in Winnipeg.