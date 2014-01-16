Preview: Devils at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have rebounded nicely from a four-game skid late last month and will look to keep the momentum going when they host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The Avalanche are coming off a huge victory, bouncing back from squandering a two-goal lead to post a 3-2 win at reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago on Tuesday to improve to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. “So far I just feel our team has been able to win key games and that’s a positive to me,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said.

New Jersey is making the third stop of a four-game road trip that concludes Saturday in Phoenix. The Devils have split the first two contests of the trek, rebounding from a 3-2 shootout loss at Toronto with an impressive 4-1 victory over Montreal on Tuesday night. Both New Jersey’s aging stars came up big against the Canadiens - 41-year-old Jaromir Jagr moved into seventh place on the all-time goal-scoring list while Martin Brodeur, 41, notched his 13th win to match last season’s victory total.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (New Jersey), ALT (Denver)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (20-18-10): While Jagr continues to bolster his future Hall-of-Fame numbers, more offensive help could be on the way with the expected return of forward Patrik Elias. The franchise’s career leading scorer, Elias has been sidelined for the past seven games after crashing into the boards on Dec. 31, but he rejoined the team Wednesday and practiced for the first time since the incident. Elias, who is 45 points shy of reaching 1,000 for his career - all with the Devils - centered a line with rookies Reid Boucher and Mike Sislo at Wednesday’s practice.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (29-12-5): Colorado goaltender Semyon Varlamov was sensational with a season-high 46 saves in the victory over the Blackhawks to improve to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts. Varlamov has not lost in regulation since Dec. 10, going 9-0-5 in the span, and is expected to be in net again with backup Jean-Sebastien Giguere battling back spasms. “He’s been like this since the start of the year,” Roy after the superb performance. “We rally around him and that was the type of performance we needed from our goalie to beat the Blackhawks.”

OVERTIME

1. Devils G Cory Schneider will take a 6-1-1 record and 1.61 goals-against average versus Colorado into the matchup.

2. Avalanche D Tyson Barrie has three goals in the past three games, including a pair of overtime game-winners.

3. Devils F Ryane Clowe has a goal and six assists during a five-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Devils 2