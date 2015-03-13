Iginla leads Avalanche to shootout victory

DENVER -- Jarome Iginla was signed last offseason to complement the firepower of the Colorado Avalanche’s young nucleus.

Instead the 37-year-old right winger has become the go-to scorer for a team trying to claw its way into the playoff race.

Iginla recorded the deciding goal in the shootout and also scored in regulation, and the Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 Thursday night.

Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov returned to the lineup to stop 23 shots, and he made two more saves in the shootout to keep Colorado’s playoff hopes alive. Varlamov missed the previous game due to a groin injury but looked sharp Thursday. He had 13 saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless.

“He looked great. We tested his groin in the first period,” Iginla said, jokingly. “There’s no doubt he was fine because he had to go post to post a few times.”

Defenseman Andy Greene scored for New Jersey, and goaltender Cory Schneider stopped 28 shots before the shootout, including two in the final 20 seconds of overtime to keep the game tied.

The Avalanche are trying to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff race and need every win possible. They got help when Winnipeg lost Thursday at Florida but couldn’t gain ground on Los Angeles, which won at Vancouver.

Colorado (31-26-11) trails the Kings by six points for the second wild card but moved within five of the Jets with 14 games remaining, including one against the Kings, on April 4, and one against the Jets five days later.

“There’s lot of games left,” Iginla said. “I know it goes quickly, but there’s lots of points to be had so we’re just going to keep trying on focusing on ourselves and keep trying to find ways to win games and keep chipping away.”

The Devils (28-29-11) are all but eliminated from postseason contention after their second straight loss. They are 13 points behind the Boston Bruins for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot with 14 games remaining.

After each team scored once in its first two shootout attempts, Iginla came in on Schneider and beat him with a shot close in. Varlamov made the save on Devils left winger Patrik Elias to give Colorado the much needed win.

Varlamov is 4-0-0 with a 0.75 goals-against average in the last 10 days.

“He’s been great all year and there was no difference tonight,” center John Mitchell said of Varlamov. “He’s been doing it all year and we’re going to need him down the stretch.”

Center Ryan O‘Reilly had the other shootout goal for Colorado.

The Avalanche improved to 7-0-1 in their past eight games against New Jersey.

After a sluggish first period in which they were outshot 13-3, the Avalanche got their offense going. They had six of the first seven shots in the second period and cashed in when Iginla beat Schneider with a shot through a scrum in front of the net at 2:27.

It was his team-leading 22nd of the season.

“He made a nice play on the scramble in front,” Schneider said. “When he picks up the puck in that area with time and space he doesn’t miss very often. He still looks good. He seems pretty ageless.”

New Jersey settled down and got some momentum after a penalty kill. Greene’s shot from the point beat Varlamov on the far side to tie it at 1-1 at 14:12 of the second period. It was Greene’s third of the season.

The Devils were happier with their effort on Thursday after Tuesday’s 6-2 loss in Minnesota.

“We didn’t like some things about our game last game,” left winger Mike Cammalleri said. “Tonight it was important we responded. We liked a lot of things about our game tonight.”

NOTES: The Avalanche had three goalies on hand for the game, although Calvin Pickard was not in uniform because he was an emergency call-up from the AHL on Monday. Coach Patrick Roy said after the game the team was sending Pickard back to Lake Erie and recalling D Stefan Elliott. ... Devils G Cory Schneider is tied with Washington G Braden Holtby for most games by a goaltender this season with 59. ... Avalanche C Joey Hishon was scratched again due to elbow and neck injuries. He took part in the morning skate but wasn’t ready to get back in the lineup.