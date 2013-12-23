Preview: Devils at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t lost back-to-back home games yet this season and will have to beat the visiting New Jersey Devils on Monday to keep that streak intact. The reigning Stanley Cup champions lost a 3-2 shootout decision to Vancouver on Friday, dropping the Blackhawks to 12-2-5 at home and marking only their second loss in the last seven games (5-1-1). Patrick Kane can establish a career high as he looks to extend his point streak to 12 games.

New Jersey opened the month by losing five of its first six games, but the Devils are 3-0-1 in their last four following Saturday’s 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals. The ageless Jaromir Jagr had a goal and two assists Saturday, tying Mark Messier for seventh on the career goal-scoring list with 694. “He amazes me every night I come to the rink,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. “I don’t have a lot more adjectives to describe him, but he’s a pleasure to work with.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (15-15-7): While Jagr continues to etch his name into the NHL record books, teammate and countryman Patrik Elias has registered 10 points his last nine games to give him 954 for his career. Elias told the Newark Star-Ledger that he’s taking aim at reaching 1,000 points this season, which would make him the only player in franchise history to reach that milestone solely with the Devils. “If there is a guy who is capable of doing it, it’s him,” forward Adam Henrique said.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (25-7-6): Kane is showing no signs of cooling off, notching a goal and an assist Friday to give him points in 23 of his last 24 games. Kane has scored 14 goals during the torrid stretch, and his team-high 48 points are six behind Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby for the league lead. “I think he’s a bigger goal-scorer because his physical maturity has come a long way,” forward Kris Versteeg said of Kane. “He’s turning into a man; he’s not a little boy anymore.”

OVERTIME

1. Chicago had its streak of 10 straight games with a power-play goal halted Friday but ranks third in the league with the man advantage at 23.8 percent.

2. The Devils own the league’s third-best penalty kill (86.5 percent) and have allowed only five goals in their last 43 short-handed situations.

3. Devils G Martin Brodeur has won his last three starts and is 9-3-2 lifetime against the Blackhawks.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Devils 1