Preview: Devils at Blackhawks

The New Jersey Devils look to complete a quick sweep of their two-game regular-season series with the Chicago Blackhawks when the teams reconvene in the Windy City on Thursday. Kyle Palmieri, who collected a goal and an assist in New Jersey’s 4-2 win over Chicago on Friday, expects the Blackhawks’ best when they return to the United Center - where they are 7-1-1 this season.

“I know from experience that’s a tough place to play,” said Palmieri, who faced Chicago in last season’s Western Conference final while playing for Anaheim. “I’ve played a lot of games there and it’s something that in front of their home fans they bring an extra energy and an extra level that you might not see from them on the road.” While New Jersey dropped a 2-0 decision to St. Louis on Tuesday, Chicago has enjoyed a bit of a breather since snapping a two-game skid with a 4-2 triumph over Edmonton on Sunday. Patrick Kane scored versus New Jersey and erupted for a four-point performance (one goal, three assists) against the Oilers to extend his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, 10 assists).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE DEVILS (8-6-1): Travis Zajac, who scored and set up a goal against Chicago, has recorded four of his six tallies on the road this season. Like his teammate, Mike Cammalleri also scored versus the Blackhawks and has been very comfortable away from the Garden State - recording nine points (two goals, seven assists) in six games. Workhorse goaltender Cory Schneider made 27 saves in the first encounter with Chicago and has been confirmed to make his 13th start this season.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (8-6-1): Captain Jonathan Toews tried to ignite his team with a rare display of physicality, dropping the gloves against New Jersey’s Adam Henrique in the last outing. Toews has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three games after recording five goals and one assist in his previous five contests. Teuvo Teravainen had an assist in the first meeting versus the Devils and is expected to play in the series finale despite exiting practice early on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. Palmieri has recorded four goals and five assists in his last seven games.

2. Chicago G Corey Crawford will be given a chance to redeem himself after permitting three first-period goals in the first encounter.

3. New Jersey co-owner Josh Harris apologized on Wednesday after his helicopter landed at a prep school in Newark, forcing the cancellation of a youth soccer game on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Devils 2