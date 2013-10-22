Preview: Devils at Blue Jackets

A return home was just what the doctor ordered for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils. The Blue Jackets look to build off that momentum on Tuesday, when they continue their four-game homestand against their new Metropolitan Division rival. R.J. Umberger scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as Columbus snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 triumph over Vancouver on Sunday.

Cory Schneider gave his home fans a thrill on Saturday, turning aside all 22 shots he faced for his 10th career shutout as New Jersey posted its first win of the season - a 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers. The output matched a season high in goals for the Devils, who netted just 13 in their previous seven contests. “As good as it looks on the scoreboard, there are still a lot of areas we have to clean up,” New Jersey coach Peter DeBoer said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (1-4-3): With Damien Brunner (upper-body soreness) and Patrik Elias (flu) sidelined, Andrei Loktionov and Rostislav Olesz stepped up admirably as the former scored a goal while the latter notched an assist for his first point since tallying with Florida in 2011. Elias will miss his second straight game as he did not travel with the team due to an illness, and Brunner is far from a guarantee despite participating in the last two practice sessions. Brunner shares the team lead in goals (three) with Michael Ryder, while his five points are just two behind defenseman Marek Zidlicky.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (3-5-0): While Elias may have contracted something more serious than the flu, according to DeBoer, Marian Gaborik put that condition behind him by scoring in his return - against former coach John Tortorella, to boot. The 31-year-old Gaborik has collected points in four of the five games in which he has played this season. Curtis McElhinney made the most of his first start in nearly two years, making 37 saves as Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky received a rare night off.

OVERTIME

1. Including Tuesday’s tilt, Columbus plays seven of its next eight games at home.

2. Schneider will start back-to-back games for the first time with the Devils. Future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur was in net for a back-to-back set on Oct. 4-7.

3. Blue Jackets veteran LW Nick Foligno returned to the team after missing a week as his newborn daughter deals with a heart condition.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 2, Devils 0