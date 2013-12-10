Preview: Devils at Blue Jackets

After snapping their respective winless streaks, Martin Brodeur and the New Jersey Devils look to put a positive stretch together on Tuesday as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. The future Hall-of-Famer ended a personal four-game slide with 21 saves and stopped New Jersey’s three-game skid (0-2-1) with a 4-3 overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday. Brodeur was a spectator as the then-winless Devils dropped a 4-1 decision to the Blue Jackets on Oct. 22.

Columbus saw both its shutout run (162 minutes, 1 second) and modest two-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday. Matt Calvert spoiled Marc-Andre Fleury’s bid for his 27th career shutout and fourth this season by scoring from the doorstep with 56 seconds remaining. Ryan Johansen notched an assist to extend his point streak to five games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (12-13-6): Defenseman Marek Zidlicky is hoping his one-game absence due to an upper-body injury will be a thing of the past. “I feel much better right now and we’ll see (Tuesday) after warmup,” Zidlicky told The Bergen (N.J.) Record. Rugged Ryane Clowe has been sidelined since Oct. 13 and won’t head to Columbus, but he was cleared for contact and full practice as he works his way back from a concussion.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (12-15-3): With Curtis McElhinney turning aside 28 shots against the Penguins on Monday, Columbus could give Mike McKenna the nod versus his former team. The 30-year-old McKenna appeared in two games for the Devils during the 2010-11 season, making one start. McKenna was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday in the wake of the groin injury to reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus has collected points in five of its last six home games (4-1-1).

2. New Jersey has scored a power-play goal in each of its last two games after recording one in its previous six contests.

3. The Blue Jackets recalled D Tim Erixon from Springfield prior to Monday’s game.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Blue Jackets 1