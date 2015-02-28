Preview: Devils at Blue Jackets

The New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets look to strengthen their flickering postseason aspirations at the other’s expense when the Metropolitan Division rivals meet at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. New Jersey overcame a two-goal deficit on Friday but saw its glorious chance to improve its tenuous standing go by the boards as it dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Boston. The setback was the second straight following four wins on the six-game homestand (4-1-1) for the Devils, who reside nine points behind the Bruins in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus sits 13 points out of a postseason berth, fueled in part by its four-game winless streak (0-3-1). Brandon Dubinsky scored his fifth goal in eight contests in a 5-2 setback to Montreal on Thursday before leaving with an upper-body injury. Dubinsky also made an early exit from Friday’s practice and is considered questionable to face the Devils.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New Jersey), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (25-27-10): Jordin Tootoo and Mike Cammalleri each extended their respective point streaks to five games as the latter assisted on the former’s sixth goal of the season on Friday. Tootoo has collected two goals and three assists during his season-high run while Cammalleri has recorded five tallies and set up two others. Tootoo was held off the scoresheet in the teams’ first meeting - New Jersey’s 3-2 win on Nov. 1 - while Cammalleri did not play after taking an elbow to the face a week earlier.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-30-4): David Clarkson is ready to put a disastrous stint with Toronto in his rear-view mirror when he makes his debut on Saturday. Signed to a seven-year, $36.75 million contract in July 2013, Clarkson failed to live up to expectations with the Maple Leafs before being acquired for injured forward Nathan Horton on Thursday. “I know the style Columbus plays, and I think it’s a great fit for me,” the 30-year-old Clarkson told reporters. “It’s a hard-nosed team, a really competitive team. It’s a fast team. I think I can fit right in with these guys.”

OVERTIME

1. Columbus placed LW Matt Calvert (concussion) on injured reserve Friday and recalled C Brian Gibbons from Springfield of the American Hockey League.

2. New Jersey D Marek Zidlicky recorded a goal and an assist in the first meeting but has been held off the scoresheet in eight of his last nine contests.

3. Columbus’ Kevin Connauton (lower body) isn’t expected to play versus the Devils, but fellow D Dalton Prout could be ready to return from an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Devils 2