The Columbus Blue Jackets return to the comforts of home to continue their quest for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division as they host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in their first game at Nationwide Arena in two weeks. Columbus, which trails division-leading Washington by three points, completed a 2-2-1 road trip Friday with a 4-3 setback at Pittsburgh, scoring twice in the third period to earn a point before falling in overtime.

All-Star Cam Atkinson tied the contest midway through the third with his 25th goal, leaving him two shy of the career high he set last season. New Jersey will be playing the first of only two road contests this month after seeing its slide at home reach seven (0-5-2) with a 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary on Friday in a game it led after two periods. Adam Henrique, who also notched an assist, extended his goal-scoring streak to three games and remained even with Kyle Palmieri for the team lead with 14. The Devils are just 11-12-6 away from the Garden State this season but have won five straight on the road, where they are 7-0-1 since falling 4-1 in Pittsburgh on Dec. 23.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (21-21-10): Captain Andy Greene returned to the lineup Friday and logged 25 minutes, 11 seconds of ice time after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. Joseph Blandisi played 10:40 against the Flames in his season debut after being recalled from Albany of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 22-year-old left wing recorded five goals and 12 assists in 41 contests last campaign - his first in the NHL.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (33-12-5): Jack Johnson notched a pair of assists against the Penguins, leaving him one shy of 200 for his career. The 30-year-old defenseman increased his point total this season to 15 in 50 games - one better than the amount he registered over 60 contests in 2015-16. Despite practicing on Friday, blue-liner Markus Nutivaara missed his eighth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury and remains day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Devils D John Moore skated with the team Friday for the first time since suffering a concussion on Dec. 31.

2. Columbus is beginning a stretch during which it plays eight of nine games at home.

3. Including Friday's loss, New Jersey plays nine of its 11 games this month at home, with the other road contest occuring on Feb. 19 against the Metropolitan Division-rival New York Islanders.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 5, Devils 2