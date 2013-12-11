Blue Jackets 5, Devils 4: Nick Foligno scored to snap a tie with 1:31 remaining in the third period as Columbus skated to its fourth straight home victory.

Cam Atkinson collected two goals and two assists and Brandon Dubinsky tallied and set up three others as each recorded his first career four-point performance. Matt Calvert also tallied and Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets have won three of four overall.

Damien Brunner scored twice after a 17-game goalless drought and Michael Ryder netted his fourth tally in five contests. Travis Zajac scored in back-to-back contests for the Devils, who fell for the seventh time in 10 games (3-6-1).

With the score tied at 4-4, Ryan Johansen extended his career-best point streak to six games after his centering feed from the left circle caromed off the right skate of Foligno and into the net.

Just 18 seconds into the third period, Dubinsky gave Columbus a 4-3 lead after skating up the right wing and backhanding a shot off the stick of Martin Brodeur (18 saves). Calvert cleaned up the rebound for his third goal of the season - and second in as many nights. Brunner forged a tie with 6:01 remaining after a rebound bounced off Columbus defenseman David Savard for an easy tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Foligno’s father, Mike, is an assistant coach for the Devils. ... After Brunner scored his first goal since Oct. 26 to give New Jersey a 3-1 lead at 1:08 of the second period, Dubinsky trimmed the deficit over three minutes later by jamming home a rebound. Dubinsky helped forge a tie after skating behind the net before feeding Atkinson, who sailed a shot under the crossbar for his third goal in as many contests. ... Devils LW Patrik Elias’ assist on Brunner’s first goal extended his point streak to four games. He added another assist on Brunner’s second tally. ... New Jersey D Eric Gelinas led the team with six shots on goal.