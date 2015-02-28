Devils 2, Blue Jackets 0: Cory Schneider made 33 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season and second in four outings as visiting New Jersey blanked Columbus.

Defenseman Andy Greene scored his second goal in five games after going 70 contests without a tally for the Devils, who improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven. Travis Zajac added his second goal in as many contests by scoring into the empty net and Michael Cammalleri notched an assist to extend his point streak to six games.

Playing in his first game since being acquired from Toronto on Thursday, David Clarkson had two shots and registered 16:13 of ice time against the team with which he played in parts of his first seven seasons in the NHL. Curtis McElhinney turned aside 17 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have dropped five in a row (0-4-1).

Schneider preserved his 16th career shutout by stopping all 16 shots he faced in the third period. The 28-year-old was able keep Columbus off the scoreboard despite losing his stick in a late third-period sequence.

Greene skated in and wired a sharp shot from the left circle that sailed over the glove of McElhinney to open the scoring with 4:13 left in the first period. The slim advantage stood up until Zajac converted into the empty net with 30 seconds remaining to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky (groin) was activated from injured reserve and served as McElhinney’s backup. The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner could get the nod Sunday at Pittsburgh while rookie G Oscar Dansk was reassigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. ... Cammalleri has recorded five goals and three assists on his point streak while LW Jordin Tootoo saw his five-game stretch come to an end. ... Columbus C Brandon Dubinsky and LW Matt Calvert missed the contest and are ruled out indefinitely by the team after both suffered a concussion in a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday.