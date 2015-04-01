FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Jackets 3, Devils 2 (OT)
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
April 1, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

Blue Jackets 3, Devils 2 (OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Blue Jackets 3, Devils 2 (OT): Defenseman Jack Johnson scored on a backhand shot from the slot 56 seconds into overtime as Columbus began its three-game homestand with its seventh consecutive overall victory.

Nick Foligno recorded a power-play goal and Brandon Dubinsky scored on a penalty shot for the Blue Jackets, who have won 10 of their last 11 contests. Ryan Johansen notched a pair of assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves as Columbus earned a split of the four-game season series despite being officially eliminated from postseason contention by Boston’s triumph over Florida on Tuesday.

Mike Cammalleri registered his fifth two-goal performance of the campaign for the Devils, who suffered their sixth straight loss (0-4-2). Cory Schneider turned aside 28 shots for New Jersey, which has scored fewer than three goals in each game during its slide.

The Devils cashed in on a power-play opportunity late in the first period to take the lead, as Cammalleri one-timed defenseman Eric Gelinas’ feed past Bobrovsky from the right faceoff circle with 56 seconds remaining. Columbus answered 1:49 into the second session, when Foligno redirected Alexander Wennberg’s shot from the right circle while on the doorstep with two seconds remaining on Patrik Elias’ tripping penalty.

Dubinsky was awarded a penalty shot at 4:44 after being slashed by Stefan Matteau on a breakaway and converted, beating Schneider to the glove side with a wrist shot for a 2-1 edge. Bobrovsky denied Dainius Zubrus’ initial shot and rebound chance on a short-handed breakaway, but Cammalleri whacked a loose puck past the goaltender while falling away from the net with 2:29 left in the third to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wennberg returned to the lineup from a hand injury while Columbus LW Matt Calvert was back in action after missing time with a concussion. ... Johansen’s assist on Foligno’s goal extended his point streak to eight games. He has collected three goals and eight assists during the run. ... Cammalleri’s power-play goal was his team-leading ninth, while Foligno’s was his club-high 11th.

