Devils blank Blue Jackets in defensive struggle

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Good thing the New Jersey Devils play for two points, not style points.

Goaltender Cory Schneider had 33 saves for his 16th career shutout, and the Devils beat the Blue Jackets 2-0 on Saturday in Nationwide Arena.

Safe bet that few of the 17,814 fans in Nationwide will keep this ticket stub.

“Sometimes you have to grind out these road games, win ugly a little bit,” Schneider said. “It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we did what we had to do.”

Defenseman Andy Greene and center Travis Zajac scored goals for the Devils, who got off to a slow start and survived a furious rally by the Blue Jackets in the final period.

The Blue Jackets took the first eight shots of the game, and they outshot the Devils 16-5 in the third period. Still, they couldn’t get a puck past Schneider, who has four shutouts this season.

”We were going north and south and we were physical,“ Devils interim coach Lou Lamoriello said. ”We’ve talked about how we play: you start with our goaltender, go through our defense and then get to our forwards.

“That’s our strength. Cory was outstanding tonight.”

New Jersey is 5-1-1 in its last six games, but had lost three straight games on the road.

The Blue Jackets lost their fifth straight and were shut out for the fourth time this season. They fell to 12-17-2 in Nationwide Arena this season.

Columbus goaltender Curtis McElhinney had 17 saves.

“You have to give New Jersey credit for the way they played,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “I really liked our first period, even though we were down 1-0. We established our game; we didn’t spend much time in our zone.”

The Devils didn’t get a shot on goal until the 14:50 mark of the first, but soon after they had a 1-0 lead.

Greene scored his second goal of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle at 15:47.

“We took a moment to get our legs there in the first period,” Schneider said. “I was a little tired to start the game, too, but you find a way to get the adrenaline flowing.”

After Greene’s goal, the game settled into a defensive struggle, with New Jersey’s Schneider and Columbus’ McElhinney settling into form.

Right winger David Clarkson, acquired in a stunning trade with Toronto on Thursday, made his Blue Jackets debut against one of his former clubs.

Clarkson was put on a line with the Blue Jackets’ two leading scorers -- left wing Nick Foligno and center Ryan Johansen -- but the line couldn’t get a puck past Schneider despite generating nine shots on goal.

“We had some chances,” Clarkson said. “There’s some little things to work out, as far as chemistry and communication, but that comes with time.”

Clarkson had two shots on goal and four hits while playing 16:13 in his Columbus debut.

“He was fine. He did some things right as far as how we do it,” Richards said. “I didn’t come out of the game scratching my head or anything like that.”

The Blue Jackets’ third-period momentum was killed by a penalty against defenseman Dalton Prout, who went to the box with 4:10 remaining after a holding penalty.

The Devils pushed the lead to 2-0 on Zajac’s empty-net goal in the final minute.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets have lost two more regulars -- C Brandon Dubinsky and LW Matt Calvert -- to injury. Both players have been diagnosed with concussions and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. ... F David Clarkson made his Blue Jackets’ debut against the Devils, with whom he spent his first six NHL seasons before signing as a free agent with Toronto. ... NJ.com reported Saturday that Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello will remain in his job even if New Jersey misses the playoffs for a third straight season. ... Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky was activated from injured reserve after missing five weeks because of a groin injury. He served as G Curtis McElhinney’s back-up, but could start on Sunday vs. Pittsburgh.