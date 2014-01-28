Preview: Devils at Blues

After striking out at Yankee Stadium, the New Jersey Devils look to step to the plate when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. New Jersey hit a home run in its last meeting with St. Louis, as seven different players scored in the team’s 7-1 rout last Tuesday. Patrik Elias was not one of lucky seven, but the veteran notched two assists in that game and tallied twice in the Devils’ 7-3 setback to the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis has rebounded from its shellacking at the hands of New Jersey to win the last two contests of its four-game road trip. Alex Steen scored his team’s lone goal versus the Devils, tallied two days later in a 2-1 triumph over the Rangers and notched two assists in a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Steen missed practice on Monday with a maintenance day but is expected to face New Jersey.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (22-20-11): Although reduced to a reliever’s role in favor of future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur at Yankee Stadium, Cory Schneider likely will be a starter more often than not for the duration of the regular season. Schneider posted a 5-1-2 mark in his previous eight games and did not yield more than two goals per contest in that stretch. The 27-year-old stopped 26-of-27 shots against St. Louis last week and owns a 3-1-1 career record with a 1.77 goals-against average versus the Blues.

ABOUT THE BLUES (35-11-5): St. Louis has dominated Eastern Conference representatives of late, boasting a 16-3-1 mark this season and league-best 40-10-6 record since the 2010-11 campaign. Gaudy numbers aside, the tables were turned when the Blues yielded two quick goals to New Jersey and another shortly thereafter to chase Brian Elliott. Jaroslav Halak, who stopped 10-of-14 shots in relief, will get the nod Tuesday and attempt to improve upon his 2-3-1 career mark versus the Devils.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis C T.J. Oshie tallied on Saturday but has failed to score a goal in four career meetings with New Jersey.

2. Devils RW Jaromir Jagr, who notched two assists on Sunday, is five shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne (1,040) for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time list.

3. St. Louis has dropped its last two home games after winning five straight at Scottrade Center.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Devils 2