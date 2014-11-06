Preview: Devils at Blues

Vladimir Tarasenko and the St. Louis Blues aren’t showing any signs of slowing down as the former hopes to help the latter extend their winning streak to seven games in Thursday’s finale of a home-and-home series versus the visiting New Jersey Devils. The NHL’s First Star of the Week, Tarasenko followed up his highlight-reel goal and decisive shootout tally in a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday by scoring early in the third period of St. Louis’ 1-0 triumph over New Jersey the following night. The 22-year-old Russian has netted seven goals and set up two others in his last five contests.

“(Tarasenko‘s) got a hot stick right now and he’s proving how good a player he is and how good a goal-scorer he is,” said Jake Allen, who stopped all 26 shots he faced to record his second straight blanking and extend his shutout streak to 127 minutes, 30 seconds. While coach Ken Hitchcock didn’t divulge whether Allen or Brian Elliott would get the nod on Thursday, New Jersey confirmed that Cory Schneider would make his 13th start in as many games this season. The stretch is the second-longest to begin a campaign in franchise history, behind Martin Brodeur’s mark of starting the first 19 contests of the 2001-02 season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHLN, MSG (New Jersey), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (6-4-2): Although Jordin Tootoo has been sidelined since Oct. 21 with a bruised left foot, he joined the club on the team’s road trip and remains “an option to play,” according to coach Peter DeBoer. “We’re not going to take any of the (other) injured players because they won’t be in the lineup in the next games,” general manager Lou Lamoriello told the Bergen (N.J.) Record. “So, they’ll stay here. But, everybody is skating. ... So, hopefully, it won’t be very long.” Mike Cammalleri (jaw), Martin Havlat (lower body) and defenseman Jon Merrill (arm) did not accompany the team to St. Louis.

ABOUT THE BLUES (8-3-1): Jori Lehtera, who has notched an assist in back-to-back contests, has recorded all eight of his points (two goals, six assists) in St. Louis’ victories this season. Paul Stastny is inching closer to a return from a shoulder injury, which has sidelined him for the last eight games. Fellow forward T.J. Oshie has missed four straight contests with a concussion and is out for the “foreseeable future,” according to Hitchcock.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey rookie G Keith Kinkaid could be in line to receive his first start Friday in Detroit, but DeBoer told reporters that he addresses the situation on a night-by-night basis.

2. The Blues have won six of their last seven meetings with the Devils.

3. New Jersey has yielded an NHL-high 16 power-play goals, three more than the next-closest team (New York Islanders).

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Devils 1