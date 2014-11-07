Blues beat Devils to extend winning streak

ST. LOUIS -- Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko remained red-hot Thursday night, and so did the St. Louis Blues.

Tarasenko scored his fifth goal in the last four games with only five seconds left in the first period and the Blues went on to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 for their seventh consecutive win, equaling their longest winning streak since a nine-game streak in 2002-2003.

The goal was the ninth of the season for Tarasenko, but that isn’t what has been the most impressive statistic for coach Ken Hitchcock.

”We expect that, he’s a great player, a hell of a player,“ Hitchcock said. ”He’s a difference maker. The thing I think is impressive -- there’s players in the league with as many goals as him but not as many important goals. If you list his important goals, it’s terrific. That to me is more valuable than the amount of goals he’s got.

“His goals either win us hockey games, bring us back in games, overtime, shootouts. His sense of timing is the most important part for the team. He’s done a great job.”

Tarasenko’s goal came after he hit the post with 15 seconds to play in the period, then got the puck backed, worked his way toward the net and waited for goalie Cory Schneider to commit, then flipped the puck in the net.

Related Coverage Preview: Devils at Blues

“Giving up a goal like that with less than five seconds left on the road is pretty tough,” Schneider said. “He’s probably the hottest player in the league right now. You can’t deny his skill. I tried to out wait him but he’s real patient. It was another nice goal from him.”

It was another nice game for Blues goalie Jake Allen as well -- until the final 3 1/2 minutes. That was how close Allen came to recording his third consecutive shutout before the Devils rallied with three goals before the end of the game.

The Blues, who led 3-0 at that point, also got a goal from center David Backes in order to withstand the New Jersey attack.

“I feel bad for Jake,” Hitchcock said. “I feel like we let him down. It’s a win but it feels a little bit like a loss because he was so good. Jersey came in with a real purpose and really pushed us hard. He played a great game.”

Allen, who had shut out New Jersey 2-0 on Tuesday night, vowed to use the late Devils’ rally as a lesson to be learned about how not to let up late in a game.

”I definitely have to learn from it,“ Allen said. ”Luckily, we got that fourth goal, but that is something we can learn from. It’s good that it’s still early in the season. It’s going to be pivotal down the end to put that killer instinct and finish a team off.

“I‘m just focusing on wins right now and getting as much playing time as I can. Definitely a couple of things to learn from the last few minutes, but all in all, we got the win and we’ll move on to Saturday.”

That was Tarasenko’s focus as well.

“It’s not about goals it’s about wins,” he said. “We have seven in a row, not let’s make it eight.”

After Tarasenko’s goal, the Blues increased the lead to 2-0 on a breakaway goal from left wing Jaden Schwartz 11:05 into the second period. The Blues caught the Devils in a line change and a stretch pass from defenseman Barret Jackman sent Schwartz in alone on Schneider.

The combination of Tarasenko and Schwartz has scored 15 of the Blues 34 goals this season, with Tarasenko scoring eight of the team’s last 16 goals in their last six games. Schwartz also had the first assist on Tarasenko’s goal.

A power-play goal by left wing Alexander Steen at 7:10 of the third period made it a 3-0 game. Tarasenko earned the second assist on the play, which prompted New Jersey to pull Schneider and replace him in goal with Keith Kinkaid for the rest of the game.

”You lose you lose, this league is about points,“ said Devils coach Peter DeBoer. ”I thought tonight we needed to be opportunistic. We had some opportunities and didn’t cash in. They cashed in on theirs.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, we competed, in a tough situation. I was proud of our effort. We deserved a little bit better through the first two periods than to be down 2-0. We gave them a few chances and they capitalized on them.”

NOTES: Blues C Paul Stastny was activated off injured reserve and returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a shoulder injury. ... Blues RW T.J. Oshie remained out because of concussion-like symptoms. Coach Ken Hitchcock said Oshie was not anywhere close to being able to play. ... The Devils recalled RW Mike Sislo from Albany of the AHL because of a lower-body injury suffered by C Adam Henrique on Tuesday that kept him from playing Thursday night. Henrique leads the Devils with nine points in 12 games. His status is day to day. ... The Devils will play 14 of their next 19 games on the road, including