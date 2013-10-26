Preview: Devils at Bruins

After posting their most dramatic - and noteworthy - victory of the season by handing San Jose its first regulation defeat, the Boston Bruins have be wary of a letdown when they host the one-win New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. David Krejci extended Boston’s winning streak in stunning fashion, scoring the game-winning with eight-tenths of a second left to derail the rampaging Sharks on Thursday. The Bruins have won seven straight and 11 of 12 against New Jersey.

The Devils are off to an awful start by winning once in their first 10 games, although four of the defeats have come beyond regulation. The latest was a 3-2 shootout loss at home against Vancouver on Thursday night in which New Jersey dominated play but continued to be frustrated by an offense that has produced two goals or fewer on seven occasions. “We have to be more hungry on the net and when we get chances,” said veteran Jaromir Jagr, who has four assists in his last three games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New Jersey), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (1-5-4): One reason for optimism coming out of Thursday’s loss was the play of defenseman Eric Gelinas, who scored his first NHL goal in his second career game. Jagr called Gelinas the best player on the ice and coach Peter DeBoer said the rookie will earn additional time on the power-play unit. Future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur said on Wednesday that Cory Schneider has supplanted him as the starter, but the former will be back in net against Boston - his first start since Oct. 17 - as the Devils eye their first road win (0-5-2).

ABOUT THE BRUINS (7-2-0): Tuukka Rask made a season-high 38 saves against San Jose, winning his third consecutive start and marking the sixth time he has permitted one goal or fewer. “That’s why he gets paid the big bucks and that’s why I think he’s been our MVP this far,” said forward Milan Lucic, who has notched a pair of goals and three assists during a three-game point streak. Former Calgary captain Jarome Iginla finally netted his first goal with the Bruins and also is riding a three-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. The Bruins have won six straight at home against New Jersey and have beaten Brodeur nine times in a row.

2. The Devils have scored a power-play goal in four consecutive games.

3. Iginla has six goals and nine assists in 18 games against the Devils.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Devils 2