Preview: Devils at Bruins

An injury-ravaged defensive corps has failed to slow down the Boston Bruins, who go for their fifth consecutive victory when they host the slumping New Jersey Devils on Monday night. The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners are 5-1-0 since captain and standout defenseman Zdeno Chara suffered a knee injury on Oct. 23 and have won eight of 11 following an early-season three-game losing streak. The Bruins lost two of three to New Jersey last season after winning the previous seven matchups in the series.

The Devils are heading in the opposite direction as they wind up a three-game road trip and have dropped three in a row after back-to-back losses at St. Louis and Detroit on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Goaltender Cory Schneider, in his first season as the clear-cut starter following the departure of Martin Brodeur, will get the nod despite being pulled in the losses to the Blues and Red Wings. “It’s pretty new for me playing this many games in a row,” Schneider said. “But you learn you have to shake them off. You can’t dwell on every single night.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, MSG Plus (New Jersey), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (6-6-2): New Jersey will be without Ryane Clowe (head), Adam Henrique (lower body) and defenseman Jon Merrill (arm), but could be getting some reinforcements after forwards Mike Cammalleri and Martin Havlat returned to practice Sunday. Although they will make the trip to Boston, it’s uncertain if either Cammalleri or Havlat will be in the lineup Monday after missing six and eight games, respectively. The Devils need some improved play from their special teams - the power play has failed on all nine chances and they have allowed five goals in 10 short-handed situations during their three-game skid.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (9-6-0): Boston could be without center David Krejci, who has not practiced since leaving Thursday’s game due to discomfort from an undisclosed injury that has coach Claude Julien listing him as day-to-day. The beleaguered’ blue-line corps absorbed another blow to David Warsofsky, who will be sidelined two to four weeks with a groin strain. Defenseman Torey Krug, who has sat out the past five games after suffering a broken left pinky finger that required 30 stitches, practiced both Friday and Sunday but no decision has been made on his availability for Monday’s game.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask, who has won his last three starts overall, is 3-2-2 with a 1.44 goals-against average versus New Jersey.

2. The Devils have allowed a staggering 20 power-play tallies, seven more than any other team.

3. Bruins F Brad Marchand has four goals during a four-game point streak.

PREVIEW: Bruins 4, Devils 2