Preview: Devils at Bruins

The Boston Bruins attempt to extend their point streak to six games when they host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Boston skated to a 6-2 victory at Pittsburgh on Friday to improve to 4-0-1 since falling to Nashville in regulation Dec. 7.

Rookie Frank Vatrano registered his first career hat trick and Ryan Spooner collected four assists for the Bruins, who are in the midst of a stretch during which they play nine of 11 games at home. New Jersey hopes to find some offense as it kicks off a three-game road trip. The Devils have scored fewer than three goals in five of their last six contests, including Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Anaheim. Boston swept the three-game season series in 2014-15, outscoring New Jersey 10-4 in the process.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (16-13-4): Mike Cammalleri scored the team’s lone goal Saturday, raising his season total to 12 — one behind Kyle Palmieri and Adam Henrique for the club lead. The tally ended a five-game drought for the 33-year-old, who tops the Devils with 32 points. Lee Stempniak notched an assist against Anaheim for his 25th point, putting him within three of matching his total from last season.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (18-9-4): David Pastrnak was sent to Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday for a conditioning assignment while Alexander Khokhlachev also was assigned to the club. The 19-year-old Pastrnak has not played since Oct. 31 due to a fractured foot. Khokhlachev was kept off the scoresheet in four games this season and eight over the last three campaigns.

OVERTIME

1. Spooner has registered 10 points in his last six contests.

2. New Jersey C Travis Zajac returned to the lineup Saturday after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

3. Boston C Patrice Bergeron has notched three goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Devils 2