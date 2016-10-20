Preview: Devils at Bruins

The Boston Bruins finally are going to enjoy the taste of home cookin' on Thursday while the New Jersey Devils have exited TD Garden with a sour taste in their mouth following losses in nine of the last 10 encounters. The Bruins will look to continue their domination of the Devils and improve upon last season's 17-18-6 home mark when the clubs meet on Thursday.

"We're all excited to get to the home opener and we're happy we got four points out of six," said forward David Pastrnak, who scored his fourth goal during Boston's season-opening three-game road trip in Monday's 4-1 triumph over Winnipeg. "So we're all really excited to get back and see our fans and just can't wait to play in the Garden." New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider might feel the same way as the former Boston College star enters familiar territory with a 1.99 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in his first three games. Schneider made 23 saves in New Jersey's 2-1 victory over Anaheim on Tuesday, but is just 1-3-2 with a 2.81 goals-against average versus his hometown team.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New Jersey), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (1-1-1): Taylor Hall scored two power-play goals on Tuesday for his first two points since being acquired from Edmonton for Adam Larsson on June 29. The top overall pick of the 2010 draft, Hall hasn't been as fortunate as he has just one assist and is a minus-8 in six career encounters with Boston. Veteran Travis Zajac had an assist versus the Ducks and scored and set up a goal in his last meeting with the Bruins.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (2-1-0): Three-time 30-goal scorer Patrice Bergeron is all systems go to make his season debut on Thursday after sustaining a lower-body injury during the end of practice last Wednesday. "Of course. I want to be (back) as fast as possible," Bergeron said. "That's the talk I've had all week with (the medical staff). But at the same time you have to respect their opinion that they’re the ones that are putting the team and my interest in front and making sure we're all taking care of that. So we’ll see what happens." Bergeron was not limited in practice Wednesday and is expected to replace veteran David Backes and rejoin linemates Brad Marchand and Pastrnak - with the previous line accounting for 16 points.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey's five goals are tied with Columbus for the fewest in the league.

2. The Bruins are just 1-for-10 on the power play while the Devils are 2-for-12.

3. New Jersey signed 18-year-old RW Nathan Bastian, its 2016 second-round pick, to a three-year entry-level contract on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Devils 1