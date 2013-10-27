Bruins rally to beat Devils 4-3

BOSTON - The way Peter DeBoer sees it, his team had a break or two coming.

“We were due for some good fortune,” the New Jersey Devils’ coach said after his team rallied for two late power play goals to stun the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Saturday night.

”We haven’t had a lot of it through the first ten or eleven games,“ DeBoer said. ”I thought the guys continued to work hard; we dug ourselves a little hole there early and considering the circumstances, it would have been easy to pack it in and we didn‘t.

“We kept chipping away and like I said, we were due for some good luck.”

The Devils took advantage of two foolish Bruins penalties to score two goals in less than 24 seconds to steal the win.

Defenseman Marek Zidlicky tied the game with a 6-on-3 power play goal with 1:08 left and fellow defenseman Andy Greene then beat Tuukka Rask with 44.1 seconds remaining to give the Devils only their second win of the season.

The Bruins saw their four-game winning streak snapped and their record fall to 7-3, with all three losses coming at home.

Asked how big the win was for his team, DeBoer said, “How big? You know how big.”

The comeback was reminiscent of when the Chicago Blackhawks scored two goals in 17 seconds to win the Stanley Cup by stealing Game 6 of the finals.

Torey Krug received a double minor for high sticking Damien Brunner with 3:15 left and was in the box when Patrice Bergeron’s clearing attempt sailed into the stands. That created a 5-on-3 which grew to 6-on-3 when Martin Brodeur was pulled.

Bergeron’s delay of game was Boston’s second of the game and the Devils scored on the other one, to Zdeno Chara, as well.

“Both pucks over the glass ended up being a goal against and those are tough penalties to take, but rules are rules,” said Bruins coach Claude Julien, who also supported the high sticking call. “Our penalty kill wasn’t up to the task tonight.”

The Bruins, who had allowed three power play goals coming in, failed built their lead with the help of a goal and two assists by Jarome Iginla in the first period.

“Being at home we’d like to put them away but we weren’t able to and they hung around and they got the power plays late and they took advantage of it,” Iginla said.

Adam Henrique, who saw Torey Krug’s power play shot deflect off him and past Brodeur for the first goal of the game, scored with 27.1 seconds left in the second period and the game was fairly quiet in the third before the Devils struck late.

Iginla, who signed with the Bruins as a free agent after spurning Boston in favor of Pittsburgh at last season’s trade deadline, didn’t score his first Bruins goal until Thursday night, but was credited with his second when his centering pass hit Brunner and got past Brodeur to make it 2-0 at 9:19 of the first period.

Iginla assisted on goals by Krug (No. 4) and Milan Lucic (No. 6) and has seven points during a four-game points streak.

Brunner (No. 4) also scored for the Devils.

Brodeur had 25 saves while Rask had 28.

Jaromir Jagr, who finished last season with the Bruins, had two assists and was the best New Jersey forward. He has a four-game points streak and has two goals and seven assists in 11 games.

David Krejci also had two assists for Boston while Greene also posted an assist for New Jersey.

NOTES: The Bruins have no idea when RW Loui Erikkson, who suffered a concussion on a nasty hit by Buffalo’s John Scott (suspended indefinitely), will return. “Loui’s doing okay I guess for a guy who suffered a concussion,” said Julien, adding “like always, you keep your fingers crossed that it’s going to get better sooner than later for his sake.” ... Jagr, asked about his short stay in Boston, said, “It was a good experience, no question about it. I met a lot of good people and we went to the Finals. We had a pretty good run. Maybe with a little more luck we’d be holding the Cup.” ... G Corey Schneider, apparently now No. 1 in New Jersey, aggravated a lower body injury Thursday and Keith Kincaid was recalled to back up Brodeur. ... The Devils host Tampa Bay on Tuesday, while the Bruins are Pittsburgh on Wednesday. ... The Bruins reportedly examined starting Saturday’s game earlier, avoiding a conflict with the World Series, but kept the start at 7 p.m. ... New Jersey was again missing D/captain Bryce Salvador (death in the family).