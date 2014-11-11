Bruins continue to roll, defeat Devils

BOSTON -- The Patrice Bergeron line is back, and so are the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins, 5-6-0 in the first 11 games with the line searching for its offense, rolled to their fifth straight victory on Monday night, a 4-2 decision over the New Jersey Devils; and the line again led the way.

Bergeron, the center and one of the best in the league, had a goal and two assists Monday and has six points during the winning streak. Right winger Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist on Monday and also has six points during the run. Left winger Brad Marchand was held off the score sheet Monday but has four goals and three assists during the winning streak.

“I think you’re seeing a lot of good chemistry coming back that you saw last year,” said Bruins coach Claude Julien. “They’re finding each other, they seem to be more in synch, not getting caught in some deep areas, three guys. They’re reading off each other well.”

Center Carl Soderberg, also hot during the streak, scored a power-play goal and has five points in the five games. The other goal of the night was a highlight-reel goal by rookie right wing Seth Griffith.

Griffith blocked a shot inside the defensive zone, and skated through defensemen Marek Zidlicky and Bryce Salvador. As he was being held by Zidlicky (there would have been a penalty), Griffith turned his body and slid a back-hander through his own legs and then goaltender Cory Schneider. That snapped a 2-2 tie and Smith scored 1:20 later, after the Devils had tied the game and were putting the pressure on.

“I think you realize your strength in plays like that, situations like that,” the 5-9, 192-pound Griffith said. “After that I felt more confident down low in the third period so it helped that way as well.”

Schneider, who hails from nearby Marblehead, Mass., played at Boston College and had some 50 family and friends at the game, had a rough night as the Devils (6-7-2) lost their fourth straight game.

Center Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist, ageless right winger Jaromir Jagr a goal and Mike Cammalleri, the left winger on the line, had two assists in his first game back after missing six straight with a head injury.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was beaten by Zajac just 1:26 into the game but went on to stop 26 shots, 14 in the third period, and raise his record to 8-4-0.

Schneider, who has started every game playing behind a shaky defensive system for the Devils this season, gave up four goals on 20 shots in the first two periods (the Bruins had only three shots in the third).

New Jersey has been giving the puck away all season and defenseman Eric Gelinas gave it to Bergeron for his goal and defenseman Bryce Salvador couldn’t control the puck in his end on the Smith goal.

Asked if Schneider is fatigued under the workload, coach Pete DeBoer said, “I don’t know. I’ll have to talk to him and see what he says. You guys keep asking me about fatigue, we’ve only played 14 games and there’s been plenty of days between games. I can’t imagine it’s fatigue.”

Jagr, who passed Wayne Gretzky and moved into 17th place on the NHL’s all-time games list with 1,488, moved past Mike Gartner with his 708th goal. It came after Zajac circled the net with the puck, curled and left it off the boards for Jagr, who has scored so many goals coming off the right boards. Rask was screened and the shot hit his pad and still went in, Jagr’s third goal of the season.

“Yeah, he’s the energizer bunny, isn’t he?” said Julien. “He just changes his batteries every year and he’s good for another year. Same old, same old. Still as strong and protects that puck so well and you look at him and he still has the ability to make those nice plays.”

NOTES: Devils LW Mike Cammalleri returned after missing six games with a head injury and assisted on both goals. ... With D David Warsofsky the latest member of the Boston defensive corps knocked out (2-4 weeks with a groin injury), D Torey Krug returned after missing four games with a broken finger. ... Both teams were missing key centers because of injury. New Jersey’s Adam Henrique and Boston’s David Krejci continued to be out. ... In honor of Veterans Day, the Bruins held Military Appreciation night, with six players combining to donate $2,500 worth of tickets to military personnel and their families, complete with a postgame meet and greet with the players. The Bruins wore military camouflage jerseys in warmups that were to be auctioned off. ... The Devils host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night and the Bruins visit Toronto and Montreal on Wednesday and Thursday nights.