Bruins blank Devils for second win in a row

BOSTON -- Still having trouble putting the puck in the net, the Boston Bruins are still on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

However, they managed to put together back-to-back wins, and that could be a start.

A night after the Bruins earned an overtime victory in Pittsburgh, Boston took advantage of a mailed-in effort by the New Jersey Devils and cruised to a 3-0 home win Thursday night.

“That was the kind of game we like to see our team play,” Boston coach Claude Julien said after the Bruins outshot the visitors 43-14. “So, you want to build on that kind of stuff. Again, you never consider yourself out of the woods, but (it is) certainly something that’s real positive to build on.”

Backup goaltender Niklas Svedberg made three saves in the first period, four in the second and seven in the third in cruising to his second shutout in 12 games this season. He was beaten on a shot by center Scott Gomez in the second period, but the puck hit the post.

Svedberg faced the fewest shots allowed by his team this season.

The Bruins (21-15-6) piled up shots, but many were harmless against local product Cory Schneider in the New Jersey goal. Still, they were in control almost entirely throughout against a team that had no spark.

Related Coverage Preview: Devils at Bruins

Left winger Milan Lucic scored twice, the second into an empty net, and center Carl Soderberg also scored for the Bruins, who are fighting to force their way into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

”We’re trying to build from the momentum that we created from last night by getting the extra point,“ said center Patrice Bergeron, who scored the winner in Pittsburgh and unselfishly fed Lucic for the empty-netter Thursday. ”I thought right away that we had a strong game; we limited their chances and their shots on net.

“I thought we had a lot of good looks and good chances, a lot of traffic. Lots of layers on the backcheck, push back and stuff like that, so it was a good effort.”

Even with consecutive wins, the Bruins, who ended a stretch of four straight overtime games, are just 7-6-5 in their past 18 games. However, they earned points in their last six, going 3-0-3.

The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Devils (15-20-7). New Jersey fell to 3-4 since general manager Lou Lamoriello fired coach Pete DeBoer and replaced him with himself and co-coaches Adam Oates and Scott Stevens.

The 43 shots were most allowed by the Devils in a game this season.

”We got outworked for one thing for a period of time there,“ Lamoriello said. ”We came on a little bit in the end of the second period and pushed in the third period. We just couldn’t get anything done.

“You have to get shots. We didn’t get shots.”

Lucic, who played his best game of the season with two assists in the 3-2 win at Pittsburgh, made it 1-0 with 1:10 left in the first period against New Jersey. He fired through a screen by defenseman Zdeno Chara and past Schneider for his first power-play goal since Oct. 28.

Lucic’s eighth goal of the season went into the open net with 12 seconds to play.

Soderberg scored his ninth of the year unassisted at 8:31 of the second period. Defenseman Mark Fraser coughed the puck up in his own zone, leading to Soderberg walking from the boards into the slot before beating Schneider, who made 40 saves in falling to 14-19-4.

Schneider, who played poorly in front of family and friends on the Devils’ first visit this season, a 4-2 Bruins win on Nov. 10, was solid in an 18-shot first period. His only big save came off center (playing left wing) Chris Kelly with 4:50 left in the period.

“I think 40-plus saves speaks for itself,” Lamoriello said. “He’s been playing extremely well, and tonight was no different.”

The Devils didn’t have a shot attempt in the final 10:47 of the period.

The Bruins are 15-3 in their past 18 games against New Jersey, 8-1-1 in their past 10 games at TD Garden.

NOTES: RW David Pastrnak, 18, the Bruins’ first-round pick in last year’s draft who is just back from the World Junior Championships, dressed for his sixth game with the Bruins. RW Loui Eriksson missed the game after taking a slash to the wrist area during Wednesday night’s overtime win at Pittsburgh. Pastrnak had four shots on goal in 15:04 of ice time... The Devils were saddened to hear of the death of longtime NHL player J.P. Parise, whose son, Zach, played his first seven seasons with New Jersey before signing with the Minnesota Wild. “I can’t imagine what (Zach‘s) going through,” C Travis Zajac said. “I met J.P. a few times. He had a great attitude, always positive.” ... Bruins Cs Patrice Bergeron and Chris Kelly and Devils LW Mike Cammalleri all played in their 700th NHL games. ... Devils LW Martin Havlat returned after missing a game with the flu. ... The Devils host the New York Islanders on Friday. The Bruins play the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday.