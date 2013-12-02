Preview: Devils at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens attempt to extend their point streak to seven games when they host the New Jersey Devils in the opener of a home-and-home series on Monday. Montreal has gone 5-0-1 since suffering a 1-0 home loss to the New York Rangers on Nov. 16. Max Pacioretty scored two goals and set up another while defenseman P.K. Subban added a tally and an assist as the Canadiens posted a 4-2 victory over Toronto on Saturday.

New Jersey is coming off its second straight win, a 1-0 overtime triumph over Buffalo at home on Saturday. Steve Bernier scored on the Devils’ only shot at 4:19 of the extra session and Cory Schneider turned aside 15 shots for his second shutout of the season. Three of New Jersey’s last four victories have come in overtime.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), RDS, TSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (11-11-5): New Jersey will be without Ryan Carter, who suffered facial lacerations in a fight with Buffalo’s Marcus Foligno on Saturday. The left wing was knocked for a loop by a punch from Foligno just 12 seconds into his first shift and did not return to the game. The Devils recalled left wing Tim Sestito, who has yet to score a goal in 70 NHL contests, from Albany of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (15-9-3): Subban has collected four goals and 19 assists for a team-leading 23 points. The reigning Norris Trophy winner and Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson (27 points) are the only defensemen to lead their clubs in scoring. Montreal has been strong defensively of late, allowing fewer than three goals in each of its last 10 contests.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey placed D Adam Larsson (lower body) on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 23.

2. Montreal is 5-1-2 in its last eight home games.

3. Devils D Andy Greene has recorded a goal and five assists during his five-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 2, Devils 1