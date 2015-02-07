Preview: Devils at Canadiens

The New Jersey Devils attempt to extend their point streak to seven games when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. New Jersey improved to 5-0-1 in its last six contests with a 4-1 home triumph Friday over Toronto. All-Star Patrik Elias scored his 400th career goal and Cory Schneider made 33 saves as the Devils concluded a 4-0-1 homestand.

Montreal hopes to avoid a three-game skid as it wraps up a four-game stretch at Bell Centre. After posting 1-0 victories over the New York Rangers and Washington to end January with a five-game winning streak, the Canadiens suffered back-to-back 3-2 losses to Arizona and Buffalo - who are 27th and 30th, respectively, in the league standings. Montreal won the opener of the three-game season series on Jan. 2, claiming a 4-2 decision at New Jersey as Michael Bournival scored a pair of goals and defenseman P.K. Subban collected three assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), CITY, TVA (Montreal)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (21-22-9): Elias became the 91st player in NHL history to reach the 400-goal plateau and is two behind Paul Kariya and John Ogrodnick for a share of 89th place on the all-time list. Friday’s tally gave the 38-year-old Czech 1,005 career points, moving him past Brian Propp for 81st in league history and one behind Lanny McDonald for 80th. Jaromir Jagr scored his 716th goal against Toronto, putting him within one of Phil Esposito for fifth all-time.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (32-15-3): Jacob De La Rose made his NHL debut Tuesday, posting a minus-2 rating in the loss to the Sabres. The 19-year-old Swede, who was selected in the second round of the 2013 draft, has collected six goals and five assists in 37 games with Hamilton of the American Hockey League this season - his first in North America. Defenseman Tom Gilbert returned to the team for practice on Friday, one day after his wife gave birth to a boy.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens LW Brandon Prust missed practice Friday due to the flu and is questionable.

2. New Jersey G Keith Kinkaid is expected to make his seventh start of the season Saturday.

3. LW Max Pacioretty leads Montreal with 23 goals but has netted only two over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Devils 2