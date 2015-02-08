(Updated: CORRECTING: Spelling of Plekanec in Para 5.)

Canadiens 6, Devils 2: Tomas Plekanec and Dale Weise each scored twice and defenseman P.K. Subban set up three power-play goals in the second period as host Montreal skated to its sixth win in eight games.

David Desharnais also collected three assists and Max Pacioretty recorded two while defenseman Andrei Markov - who also notched an assist - and Lars Eller tallied with the man advantage 59 seconds apart for the Canadiens, who finished 2-2-0 on their four-game homestand. All-Star Carey Price made 21 saves to pick up his 28th victory.

Former Canadien Mike Cammalleri scored his team-leading 18th goal for the Devils, who had their three-game winning streak halted and failed to record a point for the first time in seven contests (5-1-1). Jacob Josefson also tallied, Jaromir Jagr notched an assist to extend his point streak to four games and rookie Keith Kinkaid turned aside 38 shots while making his seventh start of the season.

Cammalleri deflected defenseman Peter Harrold’s shot from the point past Price 93 seconds into the contest to open the scoring before Montreal made Dainius Zubrus pay for a costly high-sticking double-minor on Subban midway into the second period. Markov’s one-timer from the point deflected off the stick of New Jersey defenseman Andy Greene and past Kinkaid at 11:21 and Eller ended his 14-game goal-scoring drought with a blast from the left faceoff circle shortly thereafter.

Plekanec sent his initial bid from the outer edge of the right circle wide of the net before one-timing his second chance from nearly the same spot past Kinkaid with 10 seconds remaining in the middle session to give the Canadiens a 3-1 advantage. Josefson trimmed the deficit 3:01 into the third, but Plekanec cleaned up a rebound to regain the two-goal lead at 12:04 and Weise tallied 30 seconds later before capping his two-goal performance with 4:42 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cammalleri has scored against all of his former teams this season. He has netted two goals versus Montreal and one against both Calgary and Los Angeles. ... New Jersey yielded three power-play goals for the second time this season. The Devils killed off just 4-of-7 short-handed situations in an 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 28. ... Jagr has collected two goals and two assists during his point streak.