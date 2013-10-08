Preview: Devils at Canucks

Cory Schneider faces his former team for the first time as the New Jersey Devils attempt to bounce back from a disappointing loss when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Selected 26th overall by Vancouver in the 2004 draft, Schneider was embroiled in a battle with Roberto Luongo for the team’s starting goaltender job last season and expected to be its netminder of the future as Luongo was shopped at the trade deadline. However, the Canucks made a shocking trade on draft day in June by sending Schneider to New Jersey, where he will succeed future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur.

The Devils remain in search of their first win of the season after squandering a 3-0 third-period lead Monday and ultimately lost to the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout as they began a five-game road trip. Vancouver rebounded from a season-opening loss in San Jose by pulling off a sweep in Alberta over the weekend. The Canucks scored a total of 11 goals in defeating Edmonton and Calgary.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NHL Network, MSG Plus (New Jersey), TSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (0-1-2): Damien Brunner has been quite a find for New Jersey thus far, registering three goals and an assist in his first three games. The 27-year-old Swiss, who had 12 tallies and 26 points in 44 contests with Detroit last season, turned down contract offers from the Red Wings and joined the Devils on a tryout basis before signing a two-year deal on Sept. 24. Brunner, Jaromir Jagr, Michael Ryder and Patrik Elias have combined to score all seven of New Jersey’s goals this season, with all but Elias in their first year with the team.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (2-1-0): A native of Vancouver, Mike Santorelli matched his 2012-13 goal total by scoring twice - including the overtime winner - against Calgary on Sunday. The 27-year-old, who also has played for Nashville, Florida and Winnipeg, recorded a career-high 20 goals in 2010-11 while with the Panthers. Swedish netminder Eddie Lack made his NHL debut Monday, turning aside 36 shots en route to victory.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr scored his 682nd career goal Monday, putting him within eight of tying Mario Lemieux for ninth place on the all-time list.

2. Canucks RW Zack Kassian has two games remaining on his eight-game suspension for a hit in the preseason that broke the jaw of Edmonton’s Sam Gagner.

3. New Jersey C Jacob Josefson hopes to crack the lineup after being a healthy scratch for each of the team’s first three contests.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Canucks 2