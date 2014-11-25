Preview: Devils at Canucks

Two days after celebrating Daniel Sedin’s 1,000th career game, the tone will be much more somber for the Vancouver Canucks before Tuesday’s home contest against the New Jersey Devils. The Canucks will honor the memory of the late Pat Quinn, a former player, coach and executive with the team who passed away at the age of 71 on Monday. “He was responsible for bringing hockey to the forefront in Vancouver,” team president of operations Trevor Linden said of Quinn, who guided the Canucks to the Stanley Cup final.

The Canucks are among five teams coached by Quinn, who also guided Canada to the gold medal in the 2002 Olympics at Salt Lake City. Vancouver is the final stop of a four-game Canadian road trip for the Devils, who attempt to rebound from a third-period meltdown in Calgary on Saturday, when they squandered a pair of two-goal leads in 5-4 shootout loss. “It’s disappointing. That’s a game we should’ve won,” coach Peter DeBoer said as his team gave up three third-period goals to fall to 1-1-1 on the trek and 3-6-1 in its last 10 games overall.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), RSNP (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (9-9-3): Cory Schneider, who set a franchise record by starting the first 20 games of the season before giving way to Scott Clemmensen in Calgary, makes his second visit to the city where he spent the first five seasons of his career. Schneider blanked Edmonton 2-0 on Friday for his second shutout in four outings, but he has to deal with a tiny margin of error playing behind a club that has not produced more than three goals for him since the first two games of the season. Although New Jersey ranks 28th in the league in penalty killing (74.1 percent), it has erased 25 of 26 short-handed chances over the past six games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (14-6-1): Fourth-line forward Jannik Hansen stole the spotlight from Sedin on Sunday by registering his first career hat trick, including the decisive tally, in a 4-1 victory over visiting Chicago. Hansen, who was mired in a nine-game goalless drought prior to netting a short-handed tally against Edmonton on Wednesday, has scored five goals in the past three contests to earn NHL First Star of the Week honors on Monday. Right wing Alexandre Burrows, sidelined for the past two games due to an upper-body injury, reported improvement Monday and will participate in Tuesday morning’s skate to assess his condition.

OVERTIME

1. Devils RW Jaromir Jagr (1,768) is three points shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time list

2. Canucks rookie C Bo Horvat had three assists Sunday, becoming the first teenager to notch three points with the club since Linden in 1990.

3. Schneider lost both career decisions versus Vancouver by 3-2 margins - one in overtime and one in a shootout.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Devils 2