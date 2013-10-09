Canucks top Devils in OT, ruin Schneider’s return

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Cory Schneider was not overly sad to say goodbye to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The New Jersey Devils goaltender wanted to use his first game back in Vancouver since an offseason trade to bid adieu to fans and former teammates -- and the task was made easier after the Canucks edged the Devils 3-2 in overtime.

Schneider is still searching for his first win as a Devil after suffering losses in his first two outings.

“The game was what you want to play and you want to do,” Schneider said. “It was fun and it was good to be back here, but at this point, it’s time to move on and play the rest of the season out.”

Jason Garrison scored the winning goal at 2:18 of overtime.

The Canucks (3-1-0) posted their third consecutive win under new coach John Tortorella. The Devils (0-1-3) remained winless in the young season.

Vancouver outshot New Jersey 32-23.

Daniel Sedin and Alex Edler scored for Vancouver in regulation.

Jaromir Jagr and Patrik Elias replied for the Devils.

Former Canucks teammates Schneider and Roberto Luongo, who remained with Vancouver after he was expected to be traded, waged a goaltending duel in a game that featured just three minor penalties and few scrambles. Luongo finished with 21 saves, while Schneider stopped 29 shots.

“Obviously, we spent many years together,” Luongo said, “so it was nice to battle it out a bit.”

Luongo empathized to a degree with his former teammate, who displaced him as Vancouver’s starter before receiving a new jersey.

“Somebody has to win, somebody had to lose,” Luongo said. “He was able to get a point for his team. He played extremely well.”

The Canucks overcame a 2-0 deficit to pull out their second straight overtime win.

Edler tied the game at 2 as he sneaked in from his point position, took a back-door pass from Daniel Sedin and deked Schneider before roofing the puck in the net at 13:47 of the second period.

The disappointing end to Schneider’s night followed a more enjoyable morning when he faced more inevitable talk about the trade that changed his career and life.

”It’s a little surprising at first,“ Schneider said. ”It’s pretty unexpected, so you don’t have any time to prepare for it. We’ve all been prepared for something for so long, and then it finally happens and we don’t know what to do.

“But it sneaks up pretty quickly, I think. There’s a part of me that thinks about what could have been, but I think the other half of you gets excited for what’s to come ahead.”

The 27-year-old Marblehead, Mass., native drew the starting assignment against his mentor and friend Luongo, whose remaining eight years on a 12-year, $64 million contract proved too onerous for potential suitors. Luongo is clearly No. 1 again in Vancouver with Eddie Lack in the backup role.

Meanwhile, Schneider is again finding his way to full-time starter status. He shares the net with future Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur who, coincidentally, hails from the same Montreal neighborhood as Luongo.

While many observers question how long Brodeur, 41, can keep playing at a high level, Schneider does not.

“He seems really comfortable with himself and his game and where he’s at, and he’s really accomplished everything you can pretty much accomplish in your career,” Schneider said. “I don’t think he’s looking to prove anything to anyone else but himself at this point, and he’s still very capable of playing the position really well.”

Accordingly, just as he did with the Canucks, Schneider is showing a willingness to wait his turn for extensive playing time with the Devils.

Still, Schneider is taking nothing for granted while trying to apply his West Coast experiences on the East Coast.

“I‘m still trying to earn my time,” he said. “I learned a lot of things here that will, hopefully, carry me forward throughout my career -- just dealing with adversity, dealing with the tension, pressure and the expectations to win. I think those are all good things.”

Frustration, on the other hand just “breeds bad habits and bad energy,” so he is not letting it creep into his head.

“If you play well enough and you deserve to be in the net, you’ll get there,” Schneider said.

Schneider acknowledged he still faced an adjustment period with his new team. And, after the game, as he stood talking to reporters in the visitors dressing room, he was feeling the effects of the transition.

“It’s strange being inside here,” he said.

NOTES: Luongo played his 750th career NHL game. Schneider appeared in his 100th contest in the league. ... The teams met for the first time in Vancouver since Nov. 1, 2010, when Luongo made 30 saves in a 3-0 victory. ... Canucks RW Zack Kassian sat out the fourth game of a five-game suspension for a high-sticking incident in the preseason that broke Edmonton C Sam Gagner’s jaw. ... Brodeur’s season-opening-game streak ended at 18 when Schneider got the nod to start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. ... Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke scouted the game.