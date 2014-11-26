Miller, Canucks blank Devils

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Ryan Miller has never been a big shutout guy, only once recording as many as six in one season.

The Vancouver Canucks goalie earned one of his easiest shutouts Tuesday night, blanking the New Jersey Devils 2-0 at Rogers Arena.

Miller stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the season. Right winger Alex Burrows scored the winner in the second period, and center Shawn Matthias added the clincher in the third period.

“Every game is unique, and (the Devils) didn’t have a lot going on early,” said Miller, who is tied for the league lead in victories with Nashville’s Pekka Rinne, each with 14. “You’ve got to be awake for those type of games.”

The Canucks (15-6-1) had 10 shots on New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider before the Devils managed one on Miller, a floater from the point 3:31 into the game.

New Jersey, playing its final game of a four-game Western Canada road trip, looked as if it couldn’t wait to get back home, although the Devils had a two-day rest before Tuesday’s game.

The Devils (9-10-3) didn’t created a good scoring chance until Miller stopped center Stephen Gionta on a two-on-one at 6:45 of the third period. Miller denied left winger Dainius Zubrus in the slot a minute later.

”That’s kind of how it’s been this year,“ said Schneider, who is winless in three starts against his old team. ”We were pushing late, trying to get chances and looks, and all of a sudden it’s 2-0.

“It’s tough to come back against a team like Vancouver, they come fast and they move the puck. They’re one of the better teams we’ve seen.”

The Canucks got on the scoreboard at 1:14 of the second period after defenseman Kevin Bieksa corralled a clearing attempt by Devils defenseman Marek Zidlicky at the blue line.

Bieksa sent a slap pass to Burrows at Schneider’s far side, and Zidlicky didn’t cover the Vancouver right winger as Burrows tapped the puck into a wide-open net.

It was Burrows’ fifth goal in 17 games. Last season, he managed just five goals in 49 games during an injury-riddled campaign.

Burrows also grazed a hard wrist shot off the post at 9:30 of the third period on a two-on-one.

“I used to score on (Schneider) in practice sometimes with that shot,” he said.

Bieksa, whose wife was sitting with Schneider’s wife in the stands, also wired a hard shot that hit Schneider on the mask during the Canucks’ opening-game flurry.

“He apologized for that,” Schneider said. “I don’t know if that one got away from him.”

Playing its second full game without defenseman Dan Hamhuis, Vancouver saw its remaining corps of defenders dig hard.

Luca Sbisa was a physical presence. Ryan Stanton, two games off being a healthy scratch, had an assist and was plus-1.

”They played tough,“ Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said of his defensemen. ”The Devils have some high-end guys, so you can’t get too aggressive or they’ll make you pay.

“At the same time, if you’re not aggressive enough, they’ll take advantage of that.”

Miller improved to 14-3-0.

Schneider, who started New Jersey’s first 20 games before getting a break on Saturday at Calgary, stopped 34 of 36 shots. He fell to 9-9-2.

New Jersey finished its four-game trip 1-2-1.

The Canucks, who went 2-0-1 on a three-game homestand, now head out on a seven-game Eastern road trip.

NOTES: Canucks RW Jannik Hansen had his scoring streak end after scoring five goals in the previous three games. ... The Canucks paid a pregame tribute to Pat Quinn, who died at 71 Sunday. Quinn juggled roles as Vancouver’s president, GM and coach from 1987-97. A two-time coach of the year and coach of Canada’s 2002 Olympic gold-medal team, his record of 35 straight unbeaten games with the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers still stands. ... Canucks RW Alex Burrows (upper body) returned after two games. ... Canucks C Bo Horvat, 19, was told he will stay with the club and not be sent down to junior hockey. ... Devils G Cory Schneider, 0-0-2 vs. the Canucks last season, was Vancouver’s first pick (26th overall) in 2004. He was traded for New Jersey’s first round selection in 2013, which the Canucks used to take Horvat ninth overall. ... Out injured: Devils LW Ryane Clowe (concussion), D Bryce Salvador (lower body), D Jon Merrill (hand); Canucks D Dan Hamhuis (leg), LW Tom Sestito (groin).