EditorsNote: fixes winning goal to 1:28

Hall scores in OT as Devils edge Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Taylor Hall knew exactly what he was going to do -- and did not disappoint.

Electing to shoot on a two-on-one, Hall scored the winning goal at 1:28 of overtime as the New Jersey Devils edged the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Sunday night.

The Devils (18-18-9) picked up their second straight win. But it was only their second victory in the past six games. The Canucks (20-20-5 or 20-19-6) suffered their third consecutive loss.

Hall beat Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom with a shot through the legs after Travis Zajac forced a turnover in Vancouver's end and sent the puck to Hall, who kept it while teammate Damon Severson skated alongside him.

"It's all (Zajac) getting back there and creating another turnover for us to get the puck back," said Hall. "And on that two-on-one when both guys have a lot of speed, it's tough for Damon to pivot and open up for a one-timer there. So, I thought the play was to shoot and just tried to get a shot off as quickly as possible, and luckily it looked like I surprised (Markstrom) a bit."

Hall, who was acquired in an offseason trade from Edmonton, scored his second straight game-winner after leading the Devils past Calgary on Friday night.

Kyle Quincey also tallied for the Devils, while Loui Eriksson scored for the Canucks.

Both teams recorded 22 shots. Ex-Canucks goaltender Cory Schneider recorded 21 for his 13th win of the season, while Markstrom blocked 20 shots in a losing cause.

"We have to be a team that wins the low-scoring games," said Hall. "We have to get comfortable playing those games, and I think that is starting to come, especially for a guy like myself. It's not natural for me to play in a 20-for-each-team game, but it's getting us results and that is the main thing, so we have to stick with it. We got a goalie back there, two goalies actually, that are going to make saves when we rely on them, and it's huge."

Hall noted that he is relied upon for offence, so he was glad to deliver as expected. So was Devils coach John Hynes.

"That's what we got him for, to be able to be in situations," said Hynes. "He's a prolific scorer and offensive player, so in those situations it's nice to see him produce."

What did the coach think Hall was going to do on the play?

"I was hoping he was gonna shoot -- that's for sure," said Hynes. "He made the right choice."

Eriksson opened the scoring 6:31 into the second period as he roofed Henrik Sedin's pass from behind the net on a bang-bang play. The puck went in and out of the net so quickly that the goal judge did not turn the red light on, but the marker was confirmed by a video review. The goal was Eriksson's 10th as a Canuck. He has struggled to score at times after signing a six-year, $36-million contract with Vancouver in the offseason.

Quincey created a 1-1 tie at 16:57 of the second period as his point shot deflected off Canucks winger Markus Granlund's stick and fluttered in over Markstrom. It was Quincey's first goal since Nov. 17. He had gone 26 games without one.

New Jersey had a goal disallowed at 15:53 of the third period on an offside call against Hall after Vancouver made a successful coach's challenge. As a result, Devils rookie Blake Coleman, who had slid the puck between Markstrom's pad and the post while coming around the net, was denied his first NHL career goal.

"(Schneider) played really well," said Hynes. "There was a flurry at the end of the third period where Vancouver had three solid looks and (Schneider) came up big. That's what he does for our team. When we have breakdowns, he's back there for us and, tonight, he was probably the difference in getting us to overtime -- particularly in the last minute of play."

Markstrom was also solid for the most part in Vancouver's net. He was punished for respecting a possible pass instead of a shot.

"Of course, you want that back, but I'm just trying to make a read there, make a save, but it went in," said Markstrom.

NOTES: Canucks RW Reid Boucher did not get a chance to play against his former Devils squad, with whom he spent two stints over four seasons. Boucher was a healthy scratch. He has yet to play for the Canucks after being claimed off waivers from New Jersey on Jan. 4. Boucher was also with Nashville earlier this season before being waived and picked up by the Devils. ... Sunday's game was the second and final regular-season meeting between the Canucks and Devils this season. New Jersey took the first game 3-2 at home on Dec. 6. Before then, they went more than a year without facing each other. ... With the Canucks having no heavyweights in their lineup right now, Devils LW Luke Gazdic was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. ... Canucks RW Anton Rodin, who has had ongoing knee issues since lacerating a tendon while playing most valuable player honors in Sweden last season, was among Vancouver's scratches.