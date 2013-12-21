Preview: Devils at Capitals

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals have very little time to celebrate an achievement as they begin a three-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Ovechkin scored his 400th career goal and added an assist Friday as Washington skated to a 4-2 triumph at Carolina. The captain became the sixth-fasted player in NHL history to reach the plateau, doing so in 634 career contests.

New Jersey extended its point streak to three games with a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Friday. The Devils collected five of a possible six points during their three-game homestand, defeating Tampa Bay and Ottawa by a combined 8-2 score before forging a tie on a power-play goal by defenseman Andy Greene with 2:37 remaining in the third period. New Jersey won two of the three meetings with Washington last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New Jersey), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (14-15-7): Ryane Clowe could make his return to the lineup Saturday. The left wing has missed 30 games since suffering a concussion on Oct. 13 against Winnipeg. Jaromir Jagr registered an assist on Greene’s goal, giving him a goal and seven assists during his six-game point streak.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (19-13-3): Nicklas Backstrom collected four assists for the second time in five games Friday but was overshadowed by Ovechkin, who leads the NHL with 29 goals. The Russian admitted the 400th goal had been on his mind for a while. “Of course you think about it,” he said. “You talk to the guys, your friends and teammates. It’s kind of a big number.” OVERTIME

1. Only Wayne Gretzky (436 games), Mike Bossy (506), Mario Lemieux (508), Brett Hull (520) and Jari Kurri (608) reached the 400-goal plateau faster than Ovechkin.

2. Devils G Cory Schneider has lost four straight decisions.

3. Washington could be without C Marcus Johansson, who left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Devils 2