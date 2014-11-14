Preview: Devils at Capitals

The Washington Capitals look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival New Jersey Devils on Friday. Captain Alex Ovechkin and Marcus Johansson continued their respective torrid stretches with a pair of goals apiece in Washington’s 4-2 victory over Columbus on Tuesday. The Russian superstar has answered his career-worst five-game stretch without a point by collected three goals and seven assists in his last six contests overall and scored in the Capitals’ 6-2 triumph over New Jersey on Oct. 16.

Johansson also tallied in the first meeting versus the Devils and has scored six goals and set up three others during his last eight games. New Jersey snapped a four-game skid with a 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday. Travis Zajac and Mike Cammalleri each scored versus the Wild and both players assisted on one of rookie defenseman Damon Severson’s two goals against Washington last month.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), CSN DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (7-7-2): Martin Havlat returns to the Verizon Center for the first time since receiving 50 stitches for cuts to his nose and upper lip following a hit from Washington’s Jason Chimera. “Just another game,” Havlat told the Bergen (N.J.) Record. “It could happen anywhere.” Linemate Patrik Elias has been held without a shot in each of the last three games and hasn’t scored a goal since the season opener in Philadelphia on Oct. 9.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (7-5-3): Ovechkin’s first goal on Tuesday resulted in Washington’s seventh power-play tally in as many contests. The superstar has a team-leading four goals with the man advantage and Joel Ward has three as the Capitals are clicking at 28 percent on the power play this season. Seven of Nicklas Backstrom’s team-leading 12 assists have come on the power play.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey G Cory Schneider will start his 17th consecutive game to begin the season on Friday, matching future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur for the second-longest streak in team history (2002-03). Brodeur started 19 straight to open the 2001-02 campaign.

2. The Capitals are 3-0-1 in their last four home contests against the Devils.

3. The Devils have dropped four in a row on the road, their most since losing 11 straight away from the Garden State from Nov. 15, 2010-Jan. 8, 2011.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Devils 1