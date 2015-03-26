Preview: Devils at Capitals

The Eastern Conference wild card-leading Washington Capitals attempt to remain within reach of a higher playoff spot when they host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday in the finale of their five-game season series. Washington is three points ahead of Ottawa for the first wild card but has its sights set on Pittsburgh, which it trails for third place in the Metropolitan Division by three points. The Capitals hope to rediscover their offense after suffering a 3-0 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday that ended their three-game winning streak.

New Jersey also has struggled to score of late, totaling one goal in home setbacks versus the New York Islanders and Los Angeles after posting a three-game winning streak of its own. The Devils have had difficulty tallying against Washington in particular this season, netting four goals while dropping three of the four meetings. They didn’t find the net at all in the most recent matchup, a 4-0 home loss on Dec. 20 that saw Braden Holtby turn aside 21 shots en route to the second of his career-high eighth shutouts this campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New Jersey), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (31-31-11): Cory Schneider’s next shutout will be his ninth as a Devil, which will move him past Johan Hedberg for second place on the franchise list. With 357 assists during his time with New Jersey, Scott Gomez is seven away from tying Scott Niedermayer for second in club history. Mike Cammalleri leads the team with 25 goals but has scored just once in his last seven games.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (39-24-10): Alex Ovechkin has put together another stellar offensive season as he enters Thursday leading the league in goals (47), power-play tallies (21) and game-winners (11). The captain has been in a bit of a slump, however, as he has scored in just one of his last five contests - although it was a two-goal performance at Minnesota on March 19. The 29-year-old, who has recorded 13 two-tally efforts this campaign, is closing in on his sixth career 50-goal season and second in a row.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils are 3-1-1 in their last five road games.

2. Washington D Tim Gleason is expected to return to the lineup after missing two contests with an upper-body injury.

3. Cammalleri is tied for third in the league with eight game-winning goals.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Devils 2