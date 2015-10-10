Preview: Devils at Capitals

The New Jersey Devils attempt to bounce back from a season-opening defeat when they visit the Washington Capitals for their opener Saturday. New Jersey’s new era began just as its disappointing old one ended as the club suffered a 3-1 loss to Winnipeg at home Friday.

Two newcomers factored in on the lone goal for the Devils as Lee Stempniak recorded the secondary assist on Jiri Tlusty’s power-play tally in the second period. Washington looks to turn the page on a heartbreaking 2015 postseason during which it defeated the New York Islanders in seven games in the first round before squandering a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Rangers, losing Games 5 and 7 on the road in overtime. The Capitals added a few new faces to help get them over the hump, including shootout specialist T.J. Oshie and three-time Stanley Cup champion - and 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy winner - Justin Williams. Washington will begin the season without Nicklas Backstrom, however, as the center recovers from the arthroscopic hip surgery he underwent in May.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), CSN DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE DEVILS (0-1-0): It may take New Jersey fans some time to become familiar with their team, which features a new general manager (Ray Shero) and coach (John Hynes) as well as a half-dozen players. In addition to Stempniak and Tlusty, the Devils had defensemen John Moore and David Schlemko and forwards Kyle Palmieri and Sergey Kalinin in the lineup Friday. Blue-liner Andy Greene blocked three shots in 23:47 of ice time just a few hours after being named the 11th captain in team history.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (2014-15: 45-26-11, 2ND IN METROPOLITAN): Backstrom is expected to miss four to five games instead of the original prognosis of 10 contests as he works himself into playing shape. That change prompted Washington to release veteran Derek Roy from his tryout agreement. Regardless of Backstrom’s status, the Capitals still employ captain Alex Ovechkin, who claimed his third consecutive - and fifth overall - Maurice Richard Trophy after scoring 53 goals last season.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey’s newcomers accounted for one-third of the team’s 21 shots Friday.

2. Greene succeeded Bryce Salvador as Devils captain after the latter announced his retirement in September.

3. Washington outscored New Jersey 17-6 in winning four of their five meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Devils 2