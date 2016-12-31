Preview: Capitals at Devils

The Washington Capitals dominated the Metropolitan Division in 2015-16 to the tune of collecting at least a point in 25 of 30 contests (20-5-5), but the pendulum has shifted swiftly in the other direction this season. After dropping nine of 13 games (4-5-4) versus division rivals, Washington heads north in a bid to salvage the back end of a home-and-home set against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon.

The Capitals need to pack their offense for the short trek as they've mustered just 11 goals in their last five games (1-2-2) on the heels of scoring 21 during their season-high six-game winning streak. Daniel Winnik's short-handed goal was the lone blemish against Keith Kinkaid (43 saves) in Washington's 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey on Thursday, marking the Devils' second win in 11 outings (2-8-1). Veteran P.A. Parenteau scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season on Thursday and fourth in six contests since sitting out two games as a healthy scratch. "We had a discussion about it. I think he recognized some of the things in his play that needed to be better," coach John Hynes told NorthJersey.com. "To his credit he's come back, he's learned his lesson and he's been a factor for us since he's been back in the lineup."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHL.TV, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (20-9-5): While Evgeny Kuznetsov impressed fans with his offensive explosion last season (career highs in goals, assists, points), the 24-year-old Russian had coach Barry Trotz shaking his head when he attempted a no-look backhand pass into the slot while in the defensive zone Thursday. The egregious turnover resulted in Parenteau's tally, setting off fireworks from Trotz after the contest and leading many on social media to question whether Kuznetsov will receive a seat in the press box for Saturday's tilt. "I just thought that was very careless," Trotz told the Washington Post. "I mean, we're in our zone, we have a faceoff, we've won it, and you're going to throw a blind pass? Just secure the puck and live to fight another day; get a little communication. I was really upset with that pass. It was unnecessary."

ABOUT THE DEVILS (14-15-7): Cory Schneider likely will be happy to see December come to an end, as the workhorse goaltender posted a 2-6-2 mark with a bloated 3.48 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in 10 starts this month. Perhaps a return to the Prudential Center will get the 30-year-old back on track as Schneider owns a sterling 9-2-1 record at home. Adam Henrique can echo a similar sentiment as the forward has three goals and two assists in his last five games in the Garden State.

OVERTIME

1. Washington G Braden Holtby turned aside 26 of 27 shots on Thursday, resulting in the 18th time in 27 starts that the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has yielded two goals or fewer.

2. The Devils had dropped seven in a row to the Capitals prior to Thursday's win.

3. Washington is 0-for-11 on the power play in the last four games after scoring seven times with the man advantage in the previous five.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Devils 2