Capitals 3, Devils 0: Defenseman Julien Brouillette scored his first NHL goal midway through the third period to snap a tie and Braden Holtby turned aside 25 shots for his 10th career shutout as host Washington entered the Olympic break on a 5-2-1 stretch.

Martin Erat recorded his first goal in 51 games as he scored the first of the Capitals’ two empty-net tallies. Troy Brouwer sealed the win with the other and Nicklas Backstrom notched a pair of assists for the Capitals, who improved to 1-1-1 against New Jersey this season.

Cory Schneider finished with 23 saves in his sixth straight start for the Devils, who ended a string of four consecutive overtime games (2-2).

Playing in his second NHL contest, Brouillette skated just inside the blue line before wiring a shot from above the left faceoff circle that handcuffed Schneider at 10:50 of the third period. The 27-year-old recorded an assist in his debut in Washington’s 4-2 triumph over Winnipeg on Thursday.

New Jersey pulled Schneider with over two minutes remaining, but Erat and Brouwer tallied to seal the win. Holtby highlighted his third shutout of the season - and second in five starts - by stopping 11 shots in the first period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Devils RW Jaromir Jagr was held off the scoresheet and remains one assist shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne (1,040) for ninth place on the all-time list. ... New Jersey C Adam Henrique rang a shot off the post early in the second period before Washington captain Alex Ovechkin sent a bid off the crossbar early in the third. ... Devils D Anton Volchenkov missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.