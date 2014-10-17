Capitals give goalie credit for 6-2 win

WASHINGTON -- A goaltender is not often the topic of conversation in a winning locker room after a 6-2 victory.

That was the case Thursday night after Washington goaltender Braden Holtby was voted the game’s No. 1 star following his 26-save win effort in the Capitals’ rout of the New Jersey Devils at the Verizon Center.

“That game could have looked a lot different after the first period if he doesn’t make a couple of really top-end saves,” said defenseman Matt Niskanen, who assisted on two of the Capitals’ six goals. “They had some good looks and he was sliding across with the glove a couple times. He gave us a chance.”

Holtby allowed the Capitals to get out of the first period tied 2-2 and left winger Marcus Johansson scored what proved to be the winner 6:18 into the second period as the Caps posted their first home victory of the season. They had lost their previous two home games in shootouts.

“I was more nervous about getting a home win,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “I just felt we had to send the fans home with a win. The fans make this a very tough place to play.”

They certainly made it tough on Devils goaltender Cory Schneider.

Left winger Alex Ovechkin, right winger Chris Brown, left winger Marcus Johansson, center Nicklas Backstrom, right winger Joel Ward and center Andre Burakovsky all scored goals for the Capitals.

It was the first home win for the Capitals (2-0-2) and the first loss of the season for the Devils (3-1-0), who closed out a season-opening four-game road trip. New Jersey received two goals from rookie defenseman Damon Severson.

Schneider allowed five goals on 26 shots, including one by Ward that caromed off the boards and off the back of his leg, prompting Devils coach Peter DeBoer to pull him. Backup Scott Clemmensen allowed one goal and seven shots in his first action of the season.

“For me personally, and as a team, I don’t think we’re going to let two minutes of hockey in the third period take away from what was otherwise a pretty good road trip,” Schneider said.

Capitals defensemen Matt Niskanen, Mike Green and Brooks Orpik and right winger Troy Brouwer each picked up two assists in the win.

The Devils also lost right winger Martin Havlat, who left the ice with 3:09 remaining in the second period after a violent collision and did not return.

Havlat was hunting down a loose puck behind the Washington net when Capitals left winger Jason Chimera checked him into referee Darcy Burchell’s left elbow. The collision opened up a gash on Havlat’s face and the veteran forward was helped off the ice.

Looking for their first season-opening, four-game win streak since 1995-96, the Devils outshot the Capitals 14-8 in the first period but skated into the first intermission locked in a 2-2 tie.

The Devils fell behind for the first time all season just 34 seconds into the game. Ovechkin corraled a rebound of a Brouwer shot, cut to his right and ripped a shot past Schneider for his fifth goal of the season, one behind NHL leader Rick Nash of the New York Rangers.

The Devils answered with the first of Severson’s two goals, a slap shot through Ovechkin’s legs that eluded Holtby, but just 47 seconds later Brown rumbled down the right wing and beat Schneider over his left shoulder from a sharp angle.

Severson tied it with another slap shot through traffic for his third goal of the season.

The Capitals regained their footing in the second period, outshooting New Jersey 16-7 and taking a 3-2 lead at 6:18 on Johansson’s second goal of the season.

The Capitals piled on the offense in the third period, getting goals from Backstrom, Ward and Burakovsky to complete the rout.

“I think we would have taken (a 3-1-0 record) to start on the road,” DeBoer said. “Still, it doesn’t sit well because I thought tonight was a winnable game for us.”

NOTES:Thanks to RW Jaromir Jagr, 42; C Patrik Elias, 38; D Bryce Salvadore, 38; D Marek Zidlicky, 37; G Scott Clemmensen, 37; and Dainius Zubrus, 36, the Devils entered the game as the NHL’s oldest team with an average age of 31.7. Six players in the Capitals’ lineup had not yet been born when Jagr scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 7, 1990. Washington RW Marcus Johansson was 1 day old. ... John Carlson played in his 300th consecutive game, most ever by a Washington defenseman. Carlson and D Karl Alzner (297 straight games) have played in every Capitals game the past four seasons. ... LW Mike Cammalleri is the second player to begin his Devils career with goals in three straight games. Doug Gilmour scored goals in four straight games after getting traded to Devils in February 1997. ... The Capitals conclude their three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers. ... After starting the season with four consecutive road games, the Devils go home to face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.