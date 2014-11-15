Cammalleri goal the difference as Devils edge Capitals

WASHINGTON -- On a night when it looked like the goaltenders could do no wrong, a bad read by Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby helped give the New Jersey Devils a 1-0 victory on Friday at the Verizon Center.

Devils left winger Mike Cammalleri picked off a pass by Holtby at the bottom of the right wing circle and fired the puck into an open net with 10:22 remaining in the third period, breaking a scoreless tie and giving the Devils their second straight win.

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider made Cammalleri’s goal, his team-high seventh of the season, stand up as the winner, stopping all 30 shots for his first shutout as a Devil and 13th of his NHL career.

”You don’t think, you just react,“ Cammalleri said. ”I try my best not to second-guess offense.

“(Holtby) probably wanted to rim it out and saw me on the wall and thought he could advance it past me. Maybe he didn’t pass it as clean as he wanted to. He probably wants that one back.”

Holtby, who stopped 27 shots, said he thought he could get the puck to Capitals left winger Marcus Johansson, but waited too long and had his stick slashed by Devils right winger Jaromir Jagr.

“That time of the game, I have to pick the safe play and I didn’t and it cost us,” Holtby said.

The Devils’ win was their second in a row after a four-game losing streak and vaulted them over the Capitals and into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

“I thought that was a real sold 60-minute effort,” Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. “Our goaltender was excellent; the penalty kill (4-for-4) was very good. That’s more along the lines of our identity as a team.”

The Capitals had their three-game win streak snapped and lost for the first time since Nov. 4.

“I think they played well defensively,” said Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin, who was held to just two shots on goal and had another eight attempts blocked. “If we had a chance to score a goal Schneider was there.”

Making his 17th consecutive start this season, two short of the franchise record set by Martin Brodeur in 2001-02, Schneider saved his best stops for the final minutes of the third period, when he robbed Capitals right winger Troy Brouwer from the slot.

He also received a big block from right winger Dainius Zubrus, who stepped in front of a hard slap shot by Ovechkin with Washington on a power play late in the third period. The Devils blocked 19 shots, including five from defenseman Adam Larsson.

The Capitals entered the game with the NHL’s second-ranked power play, but it had little success against the Devils’ 30th-ranked penalty kill, failing on four man-advantages.

Much of that had to do with the Devils holding Ovechkin without a shot on goal for the first 38:14 of the game.

“You have to give them a lot of credit,” Capitals coach Barry Trtoz said. “They were blocking pucks, they were just getting enough so that we could not get a clean shot. When we did get a good look their goaltender was pretty solid.”

NOTES: Devils RW Jaromir Jagr, 42, remains tied with former Washington star forward Mike Gartner for sixth on the NHL’s career goals list with 708, nine behind Phil Esposito. Jagr also ranks sixth in career points with 1,767, four behind Marcel Dionne. ... New Jersey returns to action at home on Saturday against Colorado. The Capitals will play in St. Louis on Saturday.