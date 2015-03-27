Niskanen’s OT winner pushes Caps past Devils

WASHINGTON -- An overtime win moved the Capitals two points closer to clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2013, but the 3-2 decision over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday did not impress Washington coach Barry Trotz.

“I thought they were way better than us,” Trotz said after seeing defenseman Matt Niskanen score 1:13 into overtime to give the Capitals their third win in four games.

“We were sloppy. I didn’t think much of our work ethic. We weren’t diligent in our responsibilities. I won’t take anything away from New Jersey, but we tempted fate all game, and we got two lucky goals.”

Trotz received little argument from his players, who seemed to understand they escaped with two points.

“We would love to play better than we did tonight,” Niskanen said. “The bottom line is we got a win. We will learn that lesson, but with a win.”

The Capitals (40-24-10) remain in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and they extended their lead over the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins, who are tied for the second wild card, to five points. Washington also moved within one point of the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins and three points of the second-place New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

The Senators, Bruins, Penguins and Islanders all lost Thursday.

Defenseman Karl Alzner and center Eric Fehr also scored goals for the Capitals, while goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 29 of 31 shots to improve to 36-19-9.

The Devils (31-31-12) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the score on goals by center Travis Zajac and right winger Steve Bernier, the second coming with 29.2 seconds remaining in regulation and goaltender Cory Schneider (21 saves) pulled for an extra attacker.

The loss was the third straight for New Jersey, which is destined to miss the playoffs for the third straight season.

“I thought it was really close to a playoff game,” Devils defenseman Eric Gelinas said. “They got off to a good start, and we fought back. I thought it was a good game for both teams.”

Niskanen’s game-winner came when he took a pass from Alzner and snapped a shot through a maze of players and past Schneider, who said he thought the puck was deflected.

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov wiggled out of a scrum with New Jersey defenseman Jon Merrill along the boards to get the puck to Alzner, setting up the decisive play.

Alzner also scored his career-high fifth goal of the season, while Fehr snapped an eight-game goal-less drought.

The Capitals matched their point total from last season, when they missed the playoffs under former head coach and current Devils co-coach Adam Oates.

Zajac scored 14:41 into the second period when he tucked a rebound of a shot by center Patrik Elias through the pads of Holtby for his fifth career short-handed goal. It was also the sixth short-handed goal scored by the Devils this season and the third allowed by the Capitals.

“I thought that really gave them the momentum,” Trotz said.

The Devils mounted a strong attack in an attempt to tie the score, but Holtby stacked his pads to stop center Adam Henrique with just under five minutes gone in the third period and Bernier was denied a goal when he was checked into the net with just under 12 minutes left in the game.

NOTES: Washington faced Devils co-coach Adam Oates for the first time since he was fired as head coach of the Capitals after they missed the playoffs last season. ... With weekend afternoon games against the Nashville Predators on Saturday and the Devils on Sunday, Capitals coach Barry Trtoz was asked how he plans to set up his goaltenders. “Until I see a star by our name and we’re in the playoffs, (Braden Holtby) is probably going to play most of the games, if not all,” Trotz said. “Once I see the star, all bets are off.” ... After making his season debut for the Devils on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings, Devils 21-year-old LW Stefan Matteau was replaced in the lineup by veteran LW Tuomo Ruutu. ... The Devils conclude their two-game road trip Saturday in Carolina when they face the Hurricanes.