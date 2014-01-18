Preview: Devils at Coyotes

After snapping a season-high four-game losing streak, the Phoenix Coyotes attempt to register consecutive wins for the first time in over a month when they host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Mike Smith turned aside all 29 shots he faced to make Antoine Vermette’s power-play goal in the first period stand up in a 1-0 victory over Vancouver on Thursday. The regulation win was Smith’s first since Dec. 12, which is the last time the Coyotes have secured back-to-back victories.

“January’s kind of been a tough month for us,” Smith told the Arizona Republic. “So it’s important in the second half to turn the gas on, and we’ve kind of lacked that lately. But it starts with me gaining confidence back from the team and my teammates, coaching staff.” Confidence in regard to the shootout is likely waning for the Devils, who fell for an NHL-record 12th straight time - and eighth this season - with a 2-1 setback at Colorado on Thursday. New Jersey, which is 1-0-2 on its four-game road trip, has secured a point in six consecutive contests (3-0-3).

ABOUT THE DEVILS (20-18-11): Veteran Patrik Elias returned to game action for the first time since suffering a groin strain on New Year’s Eve. “Obviously, a little out of breath, but I kept the shifts short and not bad,” Elias told The Bergen Record. Defenseman Anton Volchenkov missed Thursday’s contest due to illness but is expected to return to face Phoenix.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (22-16-9): Stay-at-home defenseman Zbynek Michalek logged just over 16 minutes of ice time - including 6:06 while his team was short-handed - in his return from a 13-game absence due to a hip injury. “I’m happy that I contributed to the win,” Michalek said. “This is what I do. This is my role, be good defensively, be good on the penalty kill, and I’m just doing my job.”

1. Coyotes C Martin Hanzal collected a goal and an assist in the teams’ last meeting - Phoenix’s 5-3 home win against New Jersey on Oct. 27, 2011. Hanzal, however, was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Vancouver’s David Booth on Friday.

2. The Devils have yielded just four power-play goals in their last 11 contests.

3. The Coyotes have scored a power-play goal in six straight games but permitted at least one while short-handed in four straight prior to stopping all seven opportunities against the Canucks.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 2, Devils 1