Preview: Devils at Coyotes

The injury-plagued New Jersey Devils look to snap out of their goal-scoring drought when they visit the surging Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. The Devils have scored six times in their last six games, managing just one victory in that stretch, while Arizona is sitting in a playoff position after recording at least one point in 11 of its last 12 contests (8-1-3).

New Jersey is expected to be without leading scorer Mike Cammalleri (upper body) for an eighth consecutive game and fellow productive forward Patrik Elias (knee) has been lost for an undetermined period. “It’s definitely frustrating,” Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri told reporters. “It’s up to us, whether it’s to get a big goal or turn the momentum. We just have to do a better job.” The Coyotes’ four-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit on Thursday, but they extended their point run to seven contests (5-0-2). Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has led the way of late, posting three goals and four assists over the last four games.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New Jersey), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE DEVILS (21-19-5): New Jersey has dropped to 29th in the league in scoring (2.16 goals per game) and the power play is a big part of that fall, coming up empty in 15 opportunities over the last six contests. Palmieri has been held to one point in his last six games and Lee Stempniak (399 career points) has recorded one goal and one assist in the past seven. Cory Schneider (2.09 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last seven games despite posting a 3-4-0 record in that span.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (22-16-5): Arizona has bolstered its blue line by claiming Kevin Connauton off waivers from Columbus on Wednesday and acquiring former first-round pick Jarred Tinordi from Montreal on Friday while dealing defenseman Stefan Elliott and enforcer John Scott. Connauton could play Saturday in front of Louis Domingue, who has stepped up in the absence of No. 1 goaltender Mike Smith (lower body) with a 5-0-2 record (14 goals against) in the last seven games. Anthony Duclair, who has notched four points in his last four games, missed practice on Friday but is expected to play against New Jersey.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils have earned points in each of the last four meetings (3-0-1), including a 3-2 overtime win at home on Oct. 20.

2. Arizona has registered seven power-play goals in 14 opportunities over its last five games.

3. New Jersey LW Bobby Farnham will serve the second contest of his four-game suspension for an illegal hit.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Devils 1